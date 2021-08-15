Sunday, Aug 15, 2021 | Last Update : 05:33 PM IST

  India   All India  15 Aug 2021  In a first, 20 ITBP personnel awarded for fighting Chinese troops in Ladakh
India, All India

In a first, 20 ITBP personnel awarded for fighting Chinese troops in Ladakh

THE ASIAN AGE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published : Aug 15, 2021, 6:48 am IST
Updated : Aug 15, 2021, 6:48 am IST

A total of 628 Gallantry Medal have been awarded to police personnel of Central and State forces

Twenty-three ITBP personnel have been awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry out of which 20 have been awarded for their bravery in the clash with Chinese PLA troops. (Twitter)
 Twenty-three ITBP personnel have been awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry out of which 20 have been awarded for their bravery in the clash with Chinese PLA troops. (Twitter)

New Delhi: The Union home ministry has for the first time awarded 20 personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) gallantry awards for showing exemplary bravery during clashes with Chinese troops in the Eastern Ladakh sector of Galwan Nalla and Finger IV region in May and June last year. A total of 628 Gallantry Medal have been awarded to police personnel of Central and State forces on the occasion of Independence Day.

Twenty-three ITBP personnel have been awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry out of which 20 have been awarded for their bravery in the clash with Chinese PLA troops. This is the largest number of gallantry medals received by ITBP, which is deployed along the Indo-China border.

 

Eight of these ITBP soldiers have been given the Gallantry Medal for fighting the PLA troops in the Galwan Nalla area on June 15 last year while six others have been awarded the medal for their bravery during the clash on May 18 last year in the Finger IV area.

Six ITBP personnel who were deployed posted near Hot Springs in Ladakh on 18 May during clashes with China have also been given the Gallantry Medal.

In addition, ITBP personnel deployed in Chhattisgarh for anti-Naxal operations have also been awarded.

The ITBP played a significant role in pushing back Chinese PLA troops in the Ladakh sector following violent clashes in May and June last year.  

 

Chinese PLA had transgressed into Indian territory in Ladakh sector last year at several points, leading to violent clashes. Even now ITBP is maintaining high alert in Ladakh region and both sides are said to have deployed nearly 60,000 troops along the LAC in this sensitive area.

Of the 628 gallantry medals, state and Central police forces with 398 police personnel being awarded for their gallant action in Jammu & Kashmir region, 155 personnel in Naxal affected and 27 personnel for their gallant action in Northeast.

Among the personnel receiving gallantry awards, 256 are from J&K Police, 151 from CRPF, 23 are from ITBP and 67 are from Odisha Police, 25 are from Maharashtra and 20 are from Chhattisgarh and other states and Union Territory.

 

Tags: indo tibetan border police, union home ministry, indo-tibetan border police, itbp, gallantry awards, galwan nalla area, j&k police, odisha police, chinese pla, anti-naxal operations, indo-china border, independence day, union territory
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Babu Ram, ASI with Jammu & Kashmir Police, has been posthumously awarded India's highest peacetime gallantry award Ashok Chakra. (Twitter/@JmuKmrPolice)

J&K police awarded Ashok Chakra and Kirti Chakra

President Kovind also sought to address the concerns raised by protesting farmers' unions against the three contentious farm laws, saying the series of agricultural marketing reforms will empower our annadata' farmers and help them get better price for their produce. (Twitter)

Parliament is temple of indian democracy: the president

Gandhi last week met the family of the nine-year-old girl and asserted that he is with them on the path to justice and 'will not back down even an inch'. (PTI Photo)

NCPCR summons Facebook officials over Rahul Gandhi's Instagram post

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

August 14 to be observed as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day', says PM Modi

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham