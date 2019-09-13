BJP leader Chinmayanand, accused of rape, questioned for 7 hours: report

The interrogation came nearly a month after the woman and her family went public with rape and blackmail allegations against the leader.

New Delhi: Former Union minister and BJP leader Chinmayanand who has been accused of rape by a 23-year-old law student was questioned by the police on Thursday night. The interrogation came nearly a month after the woman and her family went public with rape and blackmail allegations against the leader.

Chinmayanand was questioned for seven hours by the Uttar Pradesh police, reported NDTV. According to sources, his questioning began at 06:20 pm on Thursday and went on till 01:00 am.