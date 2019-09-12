Thursday, Sep 12, 2019 | Last Update : 01:17 PM IST

India, Politics

‘Evidence’ against Chinmayanad missing from student’s hostel room: report

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 12, 2019, 11:38 am IST
Updated : Sep 12, 2019, 11:38 am IST

In the video, she sought help from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Shahjahanpur law student, who has alleged that the former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand raped her and sexually assaulted her for a year, said on Wednesday that some of the evidence she had collected against him was missing from her hostel room. (Photo: File)
 The Shahjahanpur law student, who has alleged that the former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand raped her and sexually assaulted her for a year, said on Wednesday that some of the evidence she had collected against him was missing from her hostel room. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Shahjahanpur law student, who has alleged that the former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand raped her and sexually assaulted her for a year, said on Wednesday that some of the evidence she had collected against him was missing from her hostel room.

This statement comes a day after a video purportedly showing the BJP leader getting a massage from the law student has been leaked and has gone viral on social media.

The video shows an elderly man getting a massage from a girl as he continues to undress. The video was shot by the girl through a spycam fitted in her spectacles, reported The Indian Express.

 “My daughter had filmed Chinmayanand with a camera on a pair of spectacles. She had kept the spectacles in the hostel room before she went missing last month. On Monday, when the hostel room was opened, we found the spectacles missing. I am writing to the SIT to look into this, as evidence in the case has been tampered,” said her father.

The student had claimed that she had evidence against Chinmayanand in her hostel room, which was sealed. On Monday, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up to investigate the case, opened the hostel room, in the presence of the student and her father.

On Tuesday, the victim’s father said that a friend of his daughter handed over the pen drive to the Supreme Court appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT), which has reportedly questioned the woman for more than 15 hours.

“In my earlier complaint to the police, I had asked them to seal my daughter’s hostel room. The police sealed the room after two days,” he added.

The 23-year-old victim accused of being harassed soon after she shifted to the law college hostel in this week. Chinmayanand is president of the law college’s management committee.

“Chinmayanand had shot an objectionable video of my daughter while she was staying at the college hostel. The video was shot inside the bathroom,” said her father, alleging that Chinmayanand had been blackmailing his daughter on the basis of this video.

“My daughter then decided to collect evidence against Chinmayanand and shot his videos. I was not aware about this… I got to know about it when I met my daughter in Delhi, after she was brought there by police,” he said.

However, Swami Chinmayanand's lawyer Om Singh denied the existence of any such video.

Chinmayanand on Tuesday said that he has “full faith in the judiciary,” his lawyer Om Singh also rejected the woman's allegations, calling it a "new drama".

"On August 24 she made the first video... she didn't say something had happened to her. She alleged he (Chinmayanand) had destroyed lives of many girls and (was) threatening her... when she was not successful in her conspiracy, she created new drama," Om Singh, said. 

The woman went missing on August 24, a day after she posted a video online in which she insinuated the leader had harassed and threatened her. In the video, she sought help from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The woman’s father filed a complaint with the UP police after she went missing. Although she did not name the BJP leader in the initial video, the woman’s father named Chinamayanand in his complaint.

On August 27, Chinmayanand, who has denied the charges, was booked under Sections 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC based on the father’s complaint.

On August 30, she was traced to Rajasthan and was produced before the Supreme Court. In court, she informed judges that she went into hiding to protect herself. The apex court ordered the Special Investigation Team to enquire into her allegations.

Tags: swami chinmayanand, bjp, rape, student, up, law
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari backed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's claim that the mindsets of millennial were adversely affecting the automobile industry as they prefer to use radio taxi services instead of buying own vehicle. (Photo: File)

Gadkari backs Sitharaman's remark on auto sector slowdown, says 'one of the reasons'

Further search of the vehicle is underway, the IGP said, adding that the three arrested people, who hail from Kashmir, are being questioned. (Photo: ANI)

Three suspected militants arrested with six weapons in Kathua

(Photo: File)

Rape accused BJP leader Chinmayanand summoned, will be probed: report

A 16-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped at gunpoint in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, officials said on Wednesday, with her family alleging that police initially refused to file a case even after the accused was handed over. (Representational Image)

UP Dalit teen raped at gunpoint, police let accused off after family hands him over

MOST POPULAR

1

Petrol price up by 7 paise, diesel by Rs 5 paise across major cities

2

Deepika Padukone wears a Sabyasachi saree as she heads to Lalbaugh Cha Raja

3

Sad news as iPhone 11 to launch in India after global debut

4

Two reasons that make iPhone 11 better than every Android flagship

5

Apple made three unforgivable iPhone 11 Pro mistakes

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has always been breaking stereotype in Indian film industry. Right from item numbers to fitness, the 45-year-old actor is setting new benchmark of fitness in the industry and became an inspiration for many aspiring actresses. (Photos: Instagram)

Fit and Fab: At 45, Malaika Arora sets new benchmark of fitness

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda has recently met 'Kabir Singh' actress Kiara Advani in Mumbai. Interestingly, the duo's meeting considered as 'Arjun Reddy's great meet with his on-screen ladylove Preethi. So, are they going to do a movie together? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: When Arjun Reddy met Preethi

Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mallika Sherawat, Vivek Oberoi and others spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kareena, Sonam, Ayushmann, Malaika & others snapped; see pics

On Thursday, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Katrina Kaif attended a press conference of 20th edition of the NEXA IIFA Awards. The stars were looking glamourous and had a lot of fun at the prestigious event that took place in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Salman, Katrina spread glamour at IIFA Press Conference; view pics

Amidst heavy rains in Mumbai, the makers of 'Chhichhore' arranged a special screening for Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday night in Mumbai. Stars like Vicky Kaushal, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Saqeeb Saleem, Zaheer Iqbal, Aayush Sharma and others attended the screeening of Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Vicky, Sonakshi, Sanya & others attend Chhichhore screening

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra bids adieu to her house's Ganpati Bappa on Tuesday after worshipping him for one and half days. The actress enjoyed every moment of Ganesh Visarjan with husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and sister Shamita Shetty. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganpati Bappa Morya: Shilpa Shetty dances during Ganesh Visarjan; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham