Chinmayanand filmed, blackmailed her rape, says UP law student: report

THE ASIAN AGE
The woman claimed he showed her a video of her bathing in the hostel and threatened to make it 'viral' and forced himself on her.

The woman, in her 12-page complaint said that she met Chinmayanand in June 2018 for admission in a law course at a college which he runs. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The 23-year-old Uttar Pradesh law student, who has accused BJP leader and former Union minister Chinmayanand of rape, alleged that she was filmed and blackmailed, reported NDTV. The leader has not been questioned by the police and no complaint has been registered against him either.

According to sources, the woman in her statement to the Delhi police and magistrate described what she alleged was a year of sexual assault by the BJP leader. She stated the same allegations before a Supreme Court appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT), who had questioned her for nearly 11 hours.

Read | Why is Chinmayanand still out, asks UP student after rape charge

The woman, in her 12-page complaint said that she met Chinmayanand in June 2018 for admission in a law course at a college which he runs. She alleged that he took her phone number and arranged her admission. He also called her and offered her a job at the college library for Rs 5000. The woman worked in the library while continuing classes since her family was poor.

“He asked me to move into the hostel in October and later invited me to his ashram,” the complaint added.

The woman claimed he showed her a video of her bathing in the hostel and threatened to make it “viral” and forced himself on her. She said the leader also filmed the rape and used it for blackmail. The assaults continued until July this year.

On September 5, she filed a complaint with the Lodhi Road Police Station in Delhi as she had “lost faith in the Uttar Pradesh police” since they denied registering her complaint.

The woman went missing on August 24, a day after she posted a video online in which she insinuated the leader had harassed and threatened her. In the video, she sought help from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The woman’s father filed a complaint with the UP police after she went missing. Although she did not name the BJP leader in the initial video, the woman’s father named Chinamayanand in his complaint.

On August 30, she was traced to Rajasthan and was produced before the Supreme Court. In court, she informed judges that she went into hiding to protect herself. The apex court ordered the Special Investigation Team to enquire into her allegations.

The former Union minister, however, refuted the allegations and called it a ‘conspiracy’ to blackmail him.

 

