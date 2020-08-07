Manoj Sinha Kashmir's new L-G

Sinha reached Srinagar Thursday evening by a state plane and is likely to be administered the oath of office on Friday

Srinagar: The Centre’s decision to appoint former minister of state for railways Manoj Sinha as Jammu and Kashmir’s new lieutenant-governor, replacing G.C. Murmu (who is tipped to be the next Comptroller and Auditor-General after incumbent Rajiv Mehrishi retires on August 7), is to send a clear signal that it wants to restart the J&K political process.

Sources said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was keen that a “seasoned politician” than someone with a bureaucratic or military/intelligence background be made the new lieutenant-governor. Home ministry sources said in order to restart the political process, the government wanted an experienced politician as the UT’s administrative head.

Sinha reached Srinagar Thursday evening by a state plane, soon after his predecessor flew out, and is likely to be administered the oath of office on Friday. He held an informal meeting with the chief secretary and the four advisers to the former L-G.

Sinha is a three-time Lok Sabha MP who lost the 2019 election from Gorakhpur. He is said to enjoy the confidence of both Prime Minister Modi and home minister Amit Shah. In 2017, he was a frontrunner for the post of UP chief minister after the party swept the 2017 elections. Besides railways, he had served as MoS communications.