Wednesday, Aug 07, 2019 | Last Update : 02:25 AM IST

India, Politics

Sushma Swaraj dies at 67 after a heart attack

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 7, 2019, 2:12 am IST
Updated : Aug 7, 2019, 2:12 am IST

“Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime,” she said in what was to be her last tweet.

Former external affairs minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj
 Former external affairs minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi: Former external affairs minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, 67, known for her oratory skills, passed away late on Tuesday night of a cardiac arrest at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with several top BJP leaders and Union ministers reached AIIMS, where she was brought unconscious around 10.15 pm. Just a few hours after she congratulated Mr Modi over the government’s decision on Article 370, Ms Swaraj suffered a massive cardiac arrest and was admitted to AIIMS.

She was held in high regard by leaders of all parties, and had friends across the political spectrum. Among the first to condole her death was Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who said he was “deeply saddened to hear of her demise”, hailing her as an “extraordinary leader”, as well as West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and others like Shashi Tharoor.

“Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime,” she said in what was to be her last tweet.

In her tenure as external affairs minister, Ms Swaraj had earned widespread praise for swift humanitarian responses to rescue Indian nationals stuck anywhere across the globe, even going to the extent of asking Indian envoys to open embassies on holidays and weekends to issue emergency travel papers. Under her tenure, she also led the mammoth operations to rescue Indian nationals stuck in West Asia and Africa.

Sources said Ms Swaraj complained of serious chest pain and collapsed at her residence, after which she was rushed to AIIMS. Union health minister Harsh Vardhan, defence minister Rajnath Singh and transport minister Nitin Gadkari were among the first party leaders to reach the hospital. Ms Swaraj had a kidney transplant in 2016 and had opted out of contesting the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year due to health reasons.

Tags: sushma swaraj, aiims, heart attack

Latest From India

Home minister Amit Shah

India hits back as China protests Union territory for Ladakh

Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo: AFP)

Congress split wide open over Article 370 stand

Security personnel stop a couple on a motorbike during a curfew in Srinagar on Tuesday. (Photo: AFP)

Lok Sabha passes historic bill on 2 new Union territories in J&K

V.G. Siddhartha

Slowdown, plus tax terror, hits entrepreneurs hard

MOST POPULAR

1

Tamil Nadu Minister urges people to take up #rainwaterchallenge

2

'It will end our slavery': West Pakistan refugees celebrate Article 370 scrapping

3

Photos: Singer Halsey passionately kisses BF Yungblud on his birthday

4

UP government to plant 22 crore saplings on August Kranti Diwas

5

Apple-branded credit card rolls out to some on Tuesday

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMLife

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham