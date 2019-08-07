Wednesday, Aug 07, 2019 | Last Update : 09:46 AM IST

India, All India

Delhi govt declares 2-day mourning on Sushma Swaraj's death

PTI
Published : Aug 7, 2019, 9:25 am IST
Updated : Aug 7, 2019, 9:25 am IST

Swaraj passed away at AIIMS, Delhi after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 67.

(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday declared two-day mourning in the national capital as a mark of respect for senior BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away on Tuesday.

Swaraj passed away at AIIMS, Delhi after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 67.

Read | Sushma Swaraj dies at 67 after a heart attack

"Delhi govt will observe two days state mourning as a mark of respect in the memory of former Chief Minister & senior leader respected Sushma Swaraj ji," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted.

Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal condoled her death, saying the country has lost a great leader. "India has lost a great leader. Sushma ji was a very warm and remarkable person. May her soul rest in peace," Kejriwal tweeted.

Tags: rip sushma swaraj, sushma swaraj, arvind kejriwal, manish sisodia
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

(Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Prez, top leaders pay tribute to Swaraj, cremation with state honours today

The meeting was attended by MPs from the BJP and the Congress. (Photo: File)

Yediyurappa asks MPs to purse state projects with Centre

In 2017, one Twitter user even tweeted her saying he was stuck on mars. Swaraj’s simply worded yet wonderful reply to him won over social media instantly.(Twitter/Sushma Swaraj)

‘Golden words, it's legacy’: Twitter remembers Sushma Swaraj and her ‘Mars’ tweet

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for creating Jammu and Kashmir as a Union Territory, Kumar said that the security forces will now able to deliver properly 'without any undue political interferences'. (Photo: ANI)

It took 72 years to scrap Article 370 that gave rise to separatists: Ex-DGP of J&K

MOST POPULAR

1

Forget Galaxy Note 10; Exclusive leak shows you should skip it

2

iPhone 11 cat finally out of the bag with massive Apple slip-up

3

Tamil Nadu Minister urges people to take up #rainwaterchallenge

4

'It will end our slavery': West Pakistan refugees celebrate Article 370 scrapping

5

Photos: Singer Halsey passionately kisses BF Yungblud on his birthday

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMLife

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham