Over 36.97 crore vaccine doses provided to States, UTs: Centre

ANI
Published : Jul 5, 2021, 11:43 am IST
Updated : Jul 5, 2021, 11:43 am IST

Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 34,95,74,408 doses

 A beneficiary reacts as she receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine. (PTI)

New Delhi: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday informed that more than 36.97 crore (36,97,70,980) vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far, through all sources.

Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 34,95,74,408 doses as per data available at 8 AM today.

 

According to a press release, more than 2.01 crore (2,01,96,572) balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories and private hospitals.

"The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain," the statement read.

 

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government of India has been supporting the states and union territories by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Centre will procure and supply 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and union territory.

