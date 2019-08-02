Any discussion on Kashmir only with Pak: India tells US after Trump's offer

This statement came hours after US President Donald Trump raised the Kashmir issue again and offered help to mediate on the issue.
New Delhi: Minster of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Friday said that any discussion on Kashmir would only be with Pakistan and bilaterally.
Foreign Minister tweeted: “Have conveyed to American counterpart @SecPompeo this morning in clear terms that any discussion on Kashmir, if at all warranted, will only be with Pakistan and only bilaterally.”
Have conveyed to American counterpart @SecPompeo this morning in clear terms that any discussion on Kashmir, if at all warranted, will only be with Pakistan and only bilaterally.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 2, 2019
This statement came hours after US President Donald Trump raised the Kashmir issue again and said he would “intervene if India and Pakistan wants to”.