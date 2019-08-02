Friday, Aug 02, 2019 | Last Update : 10:26 AM IST

Any discussion on Kashmir only with Pak: India tells US after Trump's offer

This statement came hours after US President Donald Trump raised the Kashmir issue again and offered help to mediate on the issue.

New Delhi: Minster of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Friday said that any discussion on Kashmir would only be with Pakistan and bilaterally.

Foreign Minister tweeted: “Have conveyed to American counterpart @SecPompeo this morning in clear terms that any discussion on Kashmir, if at all warranted, will only be with Pakistan and only bilaterally.”

Read | Trump offers to mediate on Kashmir again; calls Khan, Modi 'fantastic people'

This statement came hours after US President Donald Trump raised the Kashmir issue again and said he would “intervene if India and Pakistan wants to”.

