Friday, Aug 02, 2019 | Last Update : 08:38 AM IST

World, Americas

'Modi, Khan fantastic people... can help if India wants': Trump's offer on Kashmir

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 2, 2019, 8:30 am IST
Updated : Aug 2, 2019, 8:30 am IST

Trump was referring to his meeting Imran Khan wherein he offered to help resolve Kashmir issue through mediation and arbitration.

Trump said that PM Modi had asked for help during their bilateral meeting in Japan in June on the sidelines of G-20 Summit. (Photo: File)
 Trump said that PM Modi had asked for help during their bilateral meeting in Japan in June on the sidelines of G-20 Summit. (Photo: File)

Washington:  US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that it is up to India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir dispute and he was ready to assist in mediation if the two countries wanted his help in resolving the issue.

Trump said: “It is really up to PM Modi and I met with Prime Minister Khan. I got along great. I think they’re a fantastic people (Khan and Modi). I mean I would imagine they can get along very well. If they wanted somebody to intervene(on Kashmir issue) or to help them... and I spoke with Pakistan about that, and I spoke, frankly, to India about it.”

Last week, in a joint press conference with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Trump claimed that PM Modi had sought for mediation on the Kashmir issue. Trump said that PM Modi had asked for help during their bilateral meeting in Japan in June on the sidelines of G-20 Summit.

India, however, denied the claims and said the Kashmir issue was never discussed between Modi and Trump.

Tags: donald trump, narendra modi, imran khan, g-20 summit, kashmir issue
Location: United States, District of Columbia

Latest From World

Islamabad abolished the State Subject Rule in Gilgit Baltistan in 1984, which resulted in demographic changes in the territory. People from different parts of Pakistan are free to purchase land there. (Photo: Representational)

Pakistan has been changing demography of PoK, Gilgit Baltistan, say activists

The six men and five women -- all in their late teens and early 20s -- were rounded up by religious officers who caught them behaving amorously, a crime under local law. (Photo: AP | Representational)

11 flogged in Indonesia for breaking Islamic law, indulging in Sharia-banned romance

Jaishankar at the ASEAN-India ministerial meet in Bangkok. (Photo:ANI)

Engagement with ASEAN will remain critical element for India: Jaishankar

Since being shared online, it has gone viral with over 12,000 'likes' and thousands of comments. (Photo: Twitter | @pjmdolI)

This basic level math question has befuddled the internet. Can you solve it?

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple’s radical iPhone redesign revealed in stunning leak

2

This basic level math question has befuddled the internet. Can you solve it?

3

After 'Lust Stories', get ready for 'Ghost Stories'; details inside

4

Retire in style: Class IV employee takes chopper to ride home on last day of work

5

Dog cries after being separated from its surrogate ‘mother’

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The cast and crew along with the makers of the upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D celebrated the wrap up of their shoot on Tuesday night. Present at the wrap up party were Varun Dhawan, Shardddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Director Remo D’Souza. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Varun, Shraddha, Nora & others enjoy Street Dancer 3D wrap up bash

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 yesterday and on this special day, the actor celebrated his birthday at the teaser launch of his next, Prasthanam. Produced by wife Maanayata Dutt, the event was attended by his film's co-stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyendra Dubey and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt's birthday celebration at Prasthanam teaser launch; see pics

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Indian celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora and others were snapped in various parts of the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Vijay, Kriti, Sidharth, Parineeti and others step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham