Thursday, May 02, 2019 | Last Update : 04:48 PM IST

India, All India

PM Modi holds meeting with top officials to review preparations for Cyclone Fani

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 2, 2019, 3:08 pm IST
Updated : May 2, 2019, 3:29 pm IST

PM instructed senior officers of govt to maintain close coordination with officers of affected states.

The meeting was attended by Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to the PM, Additional Principal Secretary to the PM, the Home Secretary and other senior officials from IMD, NDRF, NDMA and PMO etc. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 The meeting was attended by Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to the PM, Additional Principal Secretary to the PM, the Home Secretary and other senior officials from IMD, NDRF, NDMA and PMO etc. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a meeting to review preparedness for Cyclone Fani which is expected to hit Odisha on Friday.

The Prime Minister was briefed on the likely path of the cyclone, and the ongoing precautionary and preparatory measures being undertaken, official sources said.

These include provision of adequate resources; deployment of teams from NDRF and the armed forces; arrangements to provide drinking water; and standby systems to restore power and telecom services. 

After reviewing the emerging situation, PM Modi instructed senior officers of the Union Government to maintain close coordination with officers of the affected states, to ensure preventive measures, and also to take effective steps for relief and rescue operations, as required.

Also Read: PM Modi warns officials as cyclone Fani likely to intensify into cyclonic storm

Paramesh, Inspector General Coast Guard East said, “Coast guard has tied up with NDRF and state administration to provide immediate relief in aftermath of cyclone Fani. From April 25 our ships and aircraft are continuously patrolling the areas and we have been sending out weather warnings to the fishermen.”

Read: Eastern Naval Command all geared up for cyclone 'Fani'

“We have positioned 8 rescue teams, 4 each at Visakhapatnam and Chennai. We have also kept 2 ships each at Visakhapatnam and Chennai for immediate mobilisation post-cyclone. One Chetak helicopter, each at Chennai and Visakhapatnam is kept ready to provide relief,” IG Coast Guard East added.

The meeting was attended by Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to the PM, Additional Principal Secretary to the PM, the Home Secretary and other senior officials from IMD, NDRF, NDMA and PMO etc.

Read: Massive evacuation ops underway in Odisha ahead of Cyclone Fani

Nearly eight lakh people are being evacuated from low-lying areas of the state as a precautionary measure.

Tags: narendra modi, cyclone fani, imd, ndrf
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar on Thursday took a swipe at BJP Bhopal candidate Pragya Singh Thakur over her comments on Babri Masjid demolition. (Photo: File)

Sadhvi Pragya BJP's shameful choice: Javed Akhtar on her Babri comments

A Naxal carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head was killed in an encounter in the early morning hours of Thursday. (Representational Image)

Mastermind of Maoist attack that killed BJP MLA last month shot dead

The Railways on Thursday said around 89 trains have been cancelled in the last two days in view of the 'extremely severe' cyclonic storm 'Fani'. (Representational Image)

Cyclone Fani: 89 trains cancelled, 3 specials put in service to evacuate tourists

Raids were carried out at the offices of the outfit in Kumbakonam, here and in Karaikal, they said. (Photo: Representational)

PMK leader murder: NIA raids premises of islamic outfit in TN

MOST POPULAR

1

ICC World Cup 2019, players to watch out for: David Warner

2

Watch: Priyanka Gandhi playing with snake in her hand, says 'it's fine'

3

India retain top-spot in ICC Test team rankings

4

Iconic Charminar suffers damage as portion of stucco falls off

5

Cristiano Ronaldo buys world's most expensive car

more

Editors' Picks

Ankita Lokhande kisses beau Vicky Jain. (Photo: Instagram)

Ankita Lokhande and her beau Vicky Jain share intimate kiss at wedding; watch video

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F. (Photo: Instagram)

Here's why Saif Ali Khan touts Alaia F as perfect daughter for 'Jawani Janeman'

Nita Ambani with Indian soldiers.

Nita-Mukesh Ambani celebrate Akash's wedding with Indian soldiers and their families

Screengrab of Badla Unplugged - Episode 2 featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. (Courtesy: YouTube/Red Chillies Entertainment)

Badla Unplugged - Episode 2: Big B and SRK create exclusive ode for each other

Harrdy Sandhu. (Photo: Instagram)

Singer Harrdy Sandhu to play this famous Indian bowler in Ranveer Singh's '83

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Today, Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Emraan Hashmi and others come out to cast their valuable vote for 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Mumbai. Soon after casting vote, celebs share their pictures on social media and proudly show their inked finger. (Photos: Instagram/ANI/Viral Bhayani)

2019 Lok Sabha Polls: SRK, Ambani, Deepika, Kangana and others cast vote

Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Aditya Roy Kapur, Tara Sutaria, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Akshay Kumar and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai.

City of stars: Tiger, Akshay, Tara, Sara and others snapped in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput, Tara Sutaria, Varun Sharma, Tusshar Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and others reach PVR Juhu to watch 'Avengers: Endgame' at special screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Avengers: Endgame screening - Kriti, Sushant, Tara and others watch Marvel film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Parineeti Chopra, Tiger Shroff, Swara Bhasker and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Salman, Disha, Tiger, Parineeti and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Ssharad Malhotra and others snapped in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

PHOTOS: Ranveer, Karisma, Ssharad, Parineeti and others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday, Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Karan Tacker, Neha Dhupia and others attended special screening of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit-Nene starrer Kalank. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kalank screening: Janhvi, Ananya, Kriti and others watch Varun-Alia's period drama

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham