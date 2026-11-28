Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed frustration with the US stance toward Russian leader Vladimir Putin, in the latest sign of deepening tension between Kyiv and Washington, as new questions emerged about Europe's future financial commitments to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said in an interview with the BBC broadcast Friday that he wants the US to apply more pressure on Putin to stop his invasion of Ukraine, which began almost five years ago and grinds on despite President Donald Trump's efforts to broker a peace deal.

The Ukrainian president described Trump calling Putin "my friend" at a recent summit in China as "strange" because the Russian leader is "an aggressor and a killer."

"He can't be a friend," Zelenskyy told the British broadcaster in Kyiv, likening the statement to someone calling Adolf Hitler a friend during World War II.

Trump on Thursday again defended his comments about his relationship with Putin. "We want to make a deal. We want to stop the killing," Trump said.

"I could walk in and say, 'I don't like you!' and then we have the same problem that we have with Zelenskyy and Putin," he said. Speaking to reporters at Mar-a-Lago, he added: "The biggest problem with that settlement is the fact that you have two leaders that really hate each other."

Meanwhile, Putin showcased the country's military muscle with a visit to a flag-raising ceremony on the new Perm nuclear-powered submarine in Severodvinsk, in Russia's northwestern Archangelsk region. The Perm is the first multipurpose submarine to carry Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles, Putin said last year.

Kremlin says Zelenskyy comment was 'insulting'

The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Putin for war crimes, accusing him of personal responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine. The Trump administration, meanwhile, has imposed sweeping sanctions on the court as part of its campaign to dismantle the tribunal over investigations into the US and its allies, including Israel.

The Kremlin has said that Russia also does not recognise the ICC and considers its decisions "legally void." Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in 2023 called the court's move against Putin "outrageous and unacceptable."

Speaking Friday about the BBC interview, Peskov said Zelenskyy was "insulting his counterpart," showing that the Ukrainian leader "is not willing to follow the path of (a) peace settlement."

Zelenskyy's comments were broadcast a day after Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and a US envoy trying to mediate an end to the war, complimented Putin on being a "grandmaster" of politics and weeks after Kushner's partner in peace efforts, Steve Witkoff, described Putin as a "humanitarian."

Moscow's invasion has killed hundreds of thousands of troops and thousands of Ukrainian civilians. It also brought heavy sanctions on Russia and diplomatically isolated Putin in the West before Trump resumed relations.

At the same time, Zelenskyy has complained that the Pentagon is not delivering to Ukraine paid-for Patriot missiles that could stop Russia's ballistic missiles and that SpaceX's military-grade version of the Starlink satellite internet service, which is the backbone of Ukraine's drone operations and communication, isn't working properly.

Europe has in the past vowed to stay the course in helping Ukraine fend off Russia's invasion. But European Union leaders on Thursday failed to reach consensus after fraught talks over a new USD 49 billion loan for Ukraine's economic and military needs next year.

Elections in the EU over the next 12 months could amplify the influence of parties reluctant to send more money to Ukraine and may fray the continent's support.

Ukrainian children return in an operation mediated by Melania Trump

A bus pulled up at Ukraine's northern border in the Chernihiv region on Friday, and an 8-year-old boy ran out of it.

"Mom!" he shouted into the crowd. His mother, Alina Sydorenko, was there to reunite with him after nearly five years apart.

She hugged him tight as he kept saying, "Mother, mother."

The boy was one of nine Ukrainian children returned Friday from Russia and Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine.

"I want to show him everything that he missed and was taken away from him," Sydorenko said.

Some of the children had lost their parents, who died in occupied territory. Relatives met them off the bus.

Zelenskyy announced the latest Bring Kids Back UA operation on social media, thanking US first lady Melania Trump for her role in mediating recent wartime reunifications, which so far have brought 43 children home, the White House said Wednesday.

In all, Ukraine has so far managed to bring home 2,875 children, according to Zelenskyy.

"We remember each and every one of them. We are doing everything we can to find them and return them to their families," he said.

Ukraine's top diplomat looks to allay concerns over Libya strike

Ukraine is determined to keep fighting for its independence, Kyiv officials say, and the country has launched daring attacks against Russian assets.

A recent strike on a Russian navy vessel docked in Libya, however, raised alarm in Europe and Washington that the war could spread to other countries.

In an apparent attempt to defuse tensions, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said he held a phone call with Libyan Foreign Minister Al-Taher Al-Baour, informing him that Ukraine had no intentions of drawing Libya into the war.

Sybiha said in comments posted on X late Thursday that he reaffirmed Kyiv's support for Libya's sovereignty and efforts to reunify the country.

Russia launched nearly 300 aerial attacks a week in November

The grinding aerial bombardment between Russia and Ukraine has escalated recently.

Russia launched close to 300 aerial attacks a week through November 20 on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project, or ACLED, which tracks violence.

Zelenskyy warned Thursday that a major Russian attack is looming.

Ukrainian air defences intercepted 110 of 155 Russian drones launched overnight Friday, including 51 jet-powered Shahed-type drones, according to the Ukrainian air force. Hits were recorded at 27 locations across Ukraine, it said.

The attacks targeted railway infrastructure, energy facilities, civilian businesses and residential buildings across nine Ukrainian regions, killing at least one person and wounding at least six, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi said.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defence Ministry said Friday that its forces overnight intercepted 318 Ukrainian drones over 10 Russian regions and illegally annexed Crimea.

Residents of St. Petersburg reported explosions in eight districts of the city, the Russian online news outlet Astra said.

Also, 70 apartments in a multistorey building were damaged in a drone attack on the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk in Russia's Krasnodar region, local officials said Friday.

Officials reported that Ukraine's attacks killed at least two people and wounded six others.