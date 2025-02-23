Trump says US gave $21 million to 'my friend Modi'

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has ignited a fresh controversy by stating that $ 21 million in USAID funds went to “my friend Modi” for a voter turnout programme in India. The claim comes as both the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress trade accusations over alleged foreign funding aimed at influencing Indian elections.

This marks the third consecutive day that Trump has mentioned US financial aid directed towards Indian elections, questioning whether it constitutes external influence on India’s democratic process.

“$21 million going to my friend Prime Minister Modi in India for voter turnout. We are giving $21 million for voter turnout in India, what about us? I want voter turnout too, Governor… $29 million to strengthen the political landscape in Bangladesh went to a firm that nobody ever heard of,” Trump said in remarks to US governors

Trump’s latest comments have prompted renewed clashes between the BJP and Congress. While the BJP seized on the statement to attack the Opposition, the Congress argued it exposes the BJP’s own vulnerability. BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya insisted that this is the third time Trump has reiterated the claim, while Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera called it a matter “between two friends,” referring to Trump and Prime Minister Modi.

“Donald Trump said he gave $21 million to his friend Narendra Modi to increase voter turnout. After this statement, there’s silence all around. We want to know: where did these $21 million go? Trump’s statement proves he sent this money to Modi to influence elections.

No matter how much money Modi brings in, he cannot weaken India’s democracy,” said — Pawan Khera, Congress spokesperson.

Khera also accused the BJP and the RSS of “crafting fake narratives” and seeking “external assistance to destabilize the Indian state.” He claimed that the Anna Hazare movement of 2013 was allegedly financed in part by foreign funds, referencing the $365,000 allocated for “Democratic Participation and Civil Society” starting in the US Fiscal Year 2013. According to Khera, these funds coincided with a period when Arvind Kejriwal was forming a political party and when Modi was being groomed as the BJP’s prime ministerial candidate.

Meanwhile, CPM leader Brinda Karat urged caution, advising that fact-checks be conducted first: “Don’t trust Trump, don’t trust Elon Musk because they make statements, shooting their mouths off without factual basis.”