New York: US President Donald Trump has wished actor Robert Pattinson luck as the next James Bond, saying the British star is quite "nice looking".

Trump was asked about Pattinson's selection as the new 007 during an interview with the New York Post at the Oval office.

Before commenting on Pattinson's casting, Trump initially wondered about the British star's political leanings.

"Is James Bond conservative? Natalie," he called through the open door of the Oval Office.

The query was directed at his aide Natalie Harper.

She responded that Pattinson, 40, had been "good". To this, Trump said, "I always like people that like me."

Harper also handed Trump documents about Pattinson, including a 2012 tweet in which the president had urged the actor not to reconcile with his then-girlfriend and "Twilight" co-star Kristen Stewart after she admitted to cheating on him.

"Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog and will do it again -- just watch," Trump had posted on Twitter in 2012.

Trump read the post aloud during the interview, remarking that it was from "a long time ago".

He then reportedly looked through other clips involving himself and Pattinson, saying, "That's cute. He says nice things."

"He looks nice. You know, I wish him luck," said the US president, finally giving his blessings to Pattinson.

Pattinson, 40, will be the seventh actor to portray James Bond, succeeding Daniel Craig, who exited the franchise with "No Time To Die" in 2021.

The actor, who rose to prominence with the "Harry Potter" and "Twilight" franchises and later appeared in films such as "Tenet" and "The Odyssey", called the role the "honour of a lifetime" and "a dream come true" following the announcement.

Production on the yet-untitled 26th Bond film is scheduled to begin next year. Denis Villeneuve will direct the film, with Steven Knight writing the screenplay.