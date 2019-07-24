Wednesday, Jul 24, 2019 | Last Update : 10:35 AM IST

World, South Asia

'Felt humiliated when Osama bin Laden was killed by US,' says Pak PM

PTI
Published : Jul 24, 2019, 8:41 am IST
Updated : Jul 24, 2019, 8:41 am IST

Speaking at the US Institute of Peace (USIP) here, Khan said the US did not trust Pakistan over the issue of Osama bin Laden.

Khan, who is on a three-day official visit to the US, met President Donald Trump - the first face-to-face interaction between the two leaders - on Monday in the White House. (Photo: File)
 Khan, who is on a three-day official visit to the US, met President Donald Trump - the first face-to-face interaction between the two leaders - on Monday in the White House. (Photo: File)

Washington: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said he felt humiliated when the US forces killed the dreaded terrorist Osama bin Laden in a daring strike inside Pakistan in 2011.

Speaking at the US Institute of Peace (USIP) here, Khan said the US did not trust Pakistan over the issue of Osama bin Laden. "I can tell you as a Pakistani, never did I feel more humiliated when Osama bin Laden was taken out in Pakistan by the US troops,” Khan said. "Never did I feel more humiliated because here was a country which was supposed to be an ally and our ally did not trust us,” Khan said in response to a question.

Khan, who is on a three-day official visit to the US, met President Donald Trump - the first face-to-face interaction between the two leaders - on Monday in the White House. He described the meeting as very successful, which has reset the bilateral relationship. Khan said he wants to have a relationship of friendship with the US.

"For every Pakistani, it was humiliating. We never want to be in that same position again. We want to have a relationship of friendship. It doesn't matter, a friend can be rich and the other can be not be so rich. So it's about a dignified relationship and that's what I hope,” he said.

Tags: imran khan, donald trump, osama bin laden
Location: United States, District of Columbia

Latest From World

Khan said it was very important that he met President Donald Trump and other top American leaders. (Photo: File)

Didn't tell the truth; 40 terror groups were operating in Pakistan: Imran Khan

In fact, until the age of eight, Johnson was severely deaf because of glue ear, a condition where the ear canal fills with fluid that can cause temporary hearing loss. (Photo: File)

5 things you may not know about Boris Johnson, UK’s next PM

Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman designed the flat racing 'Moon Shoe' which was made for runners at the 1972 Olympic trials. (Photo: Twitter)

Nike's 'rarest' pair of sneakers 'Moon shoe' sells for record USD 437,500

Trump, who is known to make inaccurate statements, claimed that Prime Minister Modi asked him to mediate on Kashmir when they met in Osaka, Japan on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit last month. (Photo: AP)

‘President does not make things up’: Trump’s Chief Economic Advisor on Kashmir issue

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iPhone 8 gets massive discount; grab it while stocks last

2

Nike's 'rarest' pair of sneakers 'Moon shoe' sells for record USD 437,500

3

New Galaxy Note 10 hands-on shows off Samsung’s greatest from every angle

4

After Bihar, UP and Rajasthan, Hrithik starrer 'Super 30' made tax-free in Gujarat

5

Apple to launch three ‘iPhone 11’ models in September with A13 SoC, more

more

Editors' Picks

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Monday, Sonakshi Sinha launched trailer of her next Khandaani Shafakhana trailer in Mumbai. Apart from Sonakshi, the grand launch was also attended by her co-stars Badshah, Priyansh Jora and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Sonakshi, Badshah, Priyansh launch Khandaani Shafakhana trailer

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Taapsee Pannu, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Esha Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Hrithik, Ranbir, Taapsee and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Urvashi Rautela, Shahid Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Arjun Rampal, Pulkit Samrat, Kirti Kharbanda and others were spotted in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Hrithik, Urvashi, Shahid, Neil and others step out in style

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar launched his upcoming film Mission Mangal's trailer in Mumbai. The film's star cast, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi and H. G. Dattatreya were present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Vidya, Taapsee and others launch Mission Mangal trailer; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar, Sanya Malhotra, Esha Gupta, Kirti Kharbanda, Angad Bedi and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Varun, Malaika, Farhan and others spotted in Mumbai

On Sunday evening, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and other family member gather at Anil Kapoor's house in Juhu to spend some time together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Shanaya, Anshula and others gather at Anil Kapoor's house; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham