Friday, Dec 18, 2020 | Last Update : 02:00 PM IST

  World   South Asia  18 Dec 2020  China to start opening vaccination programme to general public
World, South Asia

China to start opening vaccination programme to general public

AFP
Published : Dec 18, 2020, 11:16 am IST
Updated : Dec 18, 2020, 11:16 am IST

Sichuan is the first province to outline a timeline of its vaccination plans for the general public

A healthcare worker prepares COVID-19 vaccine doses at the Portland Veterans Affairs Medical Center on December 16, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. (Nathan Howard/Getty Images/AFP)
 A healthcare worker prepares COVID-19 vaccine doses at the Portland Veterans Affairs Medical Center on December 16, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. (Nathan Howard/Getty Images/AFP)

Beijing: China plans to start opening its vaccination programme to members of the public in southwestern Sichuan province early next year, health officials said, despite the inoculations not yet receiving official approval.

At least one million people have already received a jab in China after vaccine candidates were approved for "emergency use", but so far they have been limited to priority groups such as state employees and international students.

 

China has five coronavirus vaccines in the final stages of development -- but none has received official approval from authorities and the results of late-stage trials have yet to be published.

A provincial health official told local media that vaccines will be provided to the general public in Sichuan after the Lunar New year holidays in February.

Officials said Thursday that 118,000 vaccine doses had arrived in the province so far, with plans to inoculate all high-risk groups by February 5 before rolling out the programme to the rest of the population.

They did not specify who developed the vaccines.

Sichuan is the first province to outline a timeline of its vaccination plans for the general public.

 

The coronavirus -- which first emerged in China late last year -- has largely been brought under control in the country, but there have been a series of domestic outbreaks.

Sichuan has been hit by a small cluster of Covid-19 cases in recent weeks, with one more virus infection reported Friday.

Tags: coronavirus china, covid vaccine, sichuan province late-stage trials

Latest From World

A motorcyclist rides on a deserted street in Paris on December 15, 2020, as a new 8:00 pm-6:00am curfew is implemented in France to avoid a third wave of coronavirus infections. The curfew will be waived for Christmas Eve in order to allow families to travel to celebrate together but it will be kept in place for New Year's Eve. (MARTIN BUREAU / AFP)

European nations tighten virus curbs as Christmas surge fears grow

Nurse Frank Baez, right, administers the COVID-19 vaccine to Tara Easter, a nurse manager of the hospital's medical intensive care unit, at NYU-Langone Hospital on Monday, December. 14, 2020, in New York. (AP/Kevin Hagen)

US COVID-19 deaths top 300,000 just as vaccinations begin

Some White House officials who work in close proximity to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will be offered coronavirus vaccines as soon as this week. (AP)

Some in White House getting early access to COVID-19 vaccine

During the protest, many of the pro-Khalistan Sikh youths flashing Kirpans jumped on the statue of Mahatma Gandhi statue in US and pasted a poster over it.

Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi's statue in US

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham