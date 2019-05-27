Monday, May 27, 2019 | Last Update : 10:21 AM IST

World, Middle East

Iraq wants to be peacemaker as Washington-Tehran feud heats up

AP
Published : May 27, 2019, 9:58 am IST
Updated : May 27, 2019, 10:03 am IST

In recent weeks, tensions between Washington and Tehran soared over America deploying an aircraft carrier, B-52 bombers to the Persian Gulf.

The crisis takes root in President Donald Trump’s withdrawal last year of the US from the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers. (Photo:AP)
 The crisis takes root in President Donald Trump’s withdrawal last year of the US from the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers. (Photo:AP)

Tehran: Iraq offered to mediate in the crisis between its two key allies, the United States and Iran, amid escalating Middle East tensions and as Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers steadily unravels. Iraqi foreign minister, Mohammed al-Hakim, made the offer Sunday during a joint news conference in Baghdad with visiting Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif.

“We are trying to help and to be mediators,” said al-Hakim, adding that Baghdad “will work to reach a satisfactory solution” while stressing that Iraq stands against unilateral steps taken by Washington.

In recent weeks, tensions between Washington and Tehran soared over America deploying an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to the Persian Gulf over a still-unexplained threat it perceives from Tehran. The US also plans to send 900 additional troops to the 600 already in the Mideast and extending their stay.

The crisis takes root in President Donald Trump’s withdrawal last year of the US from the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers that capped Iran’s uranium enrichment activities in return to lifting sanctions. Washington subsequently re-imposed sanctions on Iran, sending its economy into freefall.

Trump has argued that the deal failed to sufficiently curb Iran’s ability to develop nuclear weapons or halt its support for militias throughout the Middle East that the US says destabilize the region, as well as address the issue of Tehran’s missiles, which can reach both US regional bases and Israel.

Zarif, who was been on a whirlwind diplomatic offensive to preserve the rest of the accord, insisted that Iran “did not violate the nuclear deal” and urged European nations to exert efforts to preserve the deal following the US pullout.

Speaking about the rising tensions with the US, Zarif said Iran will be able to “face the war, whether it is economic or military through steadfastness and its forces.” He also urged for a non-aggression agreement between Iran and Arab countries in the Gulf.

The Shiite-majority Iraq has been trying to maintain a fine line as allies Tehran and Washington descended into verbal vitriol. The country also lies on the fault line between Shiite Iran and the mostly Sunni Arab world, led by powerhouse Saudi Arabia, and has long been a battlefield in which the Saudi-Iran rivalry for regional supremacy played out.

The mediation offer by al-Hakim, Iraq’s foreign minister, echoed one made Saturday by Mohamad al-Halbousi, the Iraqi parliament speaker. Al-Hakim also expressed concern for Iran’s spiraling economy.

Iranians make up the bulk of millions of Shiites from around the world who come to Iraq every year to visit its many Shiite shrines and holy places and their purchasing power has slumped after Trump re-imposed the sanctions.

“The sanctions against sisterly Iran are ineffective and we stand by its side,” al-Hakim said.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani suggested the Islamic Republic could hold a referendum over its nuclear program. The official IRNA news agency said Rouhani, who was last week publicly chastised by the country’s supreme leader, made the suggestion in a meeting with editors of major Iranian news outlets on Saturday evening.

Rouhani said he had previously suggested a referendum to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in 2004, when Rouhani was a senior nuclear negotiator for Iran.

At the time, Khamenei approved of the idea and though there was no referendum, such a vote “can be a solution at any time,” Rouhani was quoted as saying.

A referendum could provide political cover for the Iranian government if it chooses to increase its enrichment of uranium, prohibited under the 2015 nuclear deal.

Earlier last week, Iran said it quadrupled its uranium-enrichment production capacity though Iranian officials made a point to stress that the uranium would be enriched only to the 3.67% limit set under the deal, making it usable for a power plant but far below what’s needed for an atomic weapon.

Rouhani’s remarks could also be seen as a defense of his stance following the rare public chastising by the supreme leader.

Khamenei last week named Rouhani and Zarif _ relative moderates within Iran’s Shiite theocracy who had struck the nuclear deal _ as failing to implement his orders over the accord, saying it had “numerous ambiguities and structural weaknesses” that could damage Iran.

Khamenei, who has final say on all matters of state in Iran, did not immediately respond to Rouhani’s proposal of a referendum. The Islamic Republic has seen only three referendums since it was established in 1979 _ one on regime change from monarchy to Islamic republic and two on its constitution and its amendments.

Also in Tehran, acting commander of the country’s powerful Revolutionary Guard said any negotiations with the US would be fruitless. Gen. Ali Fadavi said it would be like having “negotiations with Satan.”

Meanwhile, Yemen’s Iranian-allied Houthi rebels launched a bomb-carrying drone Sunday targeting another airport in Saudi Arabia. Col. Turki al-Maliki, a spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition fighting against the Houthis, said that the military intercepted and destroyed the drone targeting its Jizan Regional Airport. Saudi state TV published images of debris it said belonged to the drone.

The rebels have attacked another airport multiple times and a critical Saudi oil pipeline in recent days amid the heightened tensions between the US and Iran.

Tags: us-iran tensions, javad zarif, donald trump, mike pompeo
Location: Iraq, Baghdad, Baghdad

Latest From World

The two people who were killed were in the mobile home park, White said. (Photo:AP)

Tornadoes hit 2 Oklahoma cities; 2 killed, 29 injured

The voter turnout in this election was estimated around 51 per cent. (Photo:AP)

EU Parliament elections: Far-right Marine Le Pen declares victory over Macron

Britain was supposed to have left the EU on March 29 but the entire process has been held up by a parliamentary deadlock. (Photo:AP)

UK's Brexit party set for landslide victory in EU Parliamentary elections

The former trade unionist played a prominent part in the struggle to end white-minority rule. (Photo:AP)

Cyril Ramaphosa sworn-in as President of South Africa; promises ‘new era’

MOST POPULAR

1

Surprise! Full-screen Touch ID on Apple’s iPhone coming 2020

2

Trump becomes first foreign leader to meet Japan's new Emperor

3

Try out these special Disney, Pixar wallpapers for Samsung Galaxy S10

4

Pope Francis condemns abortion, says use amounts to hiring of ‘paid killer’

5

Muslim family names newborn son 'Narendra Modi' in UP

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Saif Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Aamir, Vicky, Katrina, Kareena & others snapped in Mumbai

On Thursday, Arjun Kapoor and the makers of India's Most Wanted arranged special screening for Bollywood celebrities. Stars like Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kartik Aaryan and others were snapped at the screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Ranveer, Malaika, Anushka & others watch Arjun's India's Most Wanted

On Tuesday, Arjun Kapoor organised a special screening of his next, India's Most Wanted in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ashutosh Gowariker, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others attended the screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Kriti, Tara & others watch Arjun's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and others were clicked in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Salman-Katrina, Saif-Kareena and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Kartik, Ananya, Hrithik, Tara and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Salman-Katrina, Kareena-Taimur and others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham