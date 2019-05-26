Sunday, May 26, 2019 | Last Update : 10:45 AM IST

World, Middle East

Iran foreign minister Javad Zarif visits Iraq to discuss tension with US

ANI
Published : May 26, 2019, 9:07 am IST
Updated : May 26, 2019, 9:07 am IST

According to Iraq's state-run Iraqiya channel, Zarif held meetings with top Iraqi leaders, including Iraqi President Barham Salih.

Zarif's visit came amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran. (Photo:AP)
 Zarif's visit came amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran. (Photo:AP)

Baghdad: Javad Zarif, the foreign minister of Iran, arrived here on Saturday on an official visit to discuss bilateral ties and regional situation amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran, the state media said.

According to Iraq's state-run Iraqiya channel, Zarif held meetings with top Iraqi leaders, including Iraqi President Barham Salih, Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, and Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi.

During his visit, the Iranian foreign minister is expected to discuss with Iraqi leaders means to enhance bilateral relations and the latest development in the Middle East region stressed reports cited by Xinhua news agency.

Zarif's visit came amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran after US President Donald Trump decided not to re-issue the sanctions waivers for major importers, including India and China, to continue buying Iran's oil when they expired in early May.

On May 15, the US State Department, in a statement, ordered the non-emergency US employees working in both the embassy in Baghdad and the consulate in Erbil to leave Iraq.

Earlier, the US military had said that its forces were on high alert in Iraq and Syria over fears of "imminent threats" from Iran-backed forces in the region.

Washington has also increased its military buildup in the region recently by deploying an aircraft carrier, bombers and anti-missile systems, citing a threat of Iranian attack.

Meanwhile, Zarif recently told IRNA news agency that Washington's move to deploy more troops to the Middle East after accusing Tehran of being behind attacks on tankers in the region is "extremely dangerous ... [for] international peace."

"Increased US presence in our region is extremely dangerous and it threatens international peace and security, and this should be addressed," the diplomat was quoted as saying.  

Tags: us-iran relations, javad zarif, donald trump, loan waivers
Location: Iraq, Baghdad, Baghdad

Latest From World

According to highly places sources in the police department, the coastal police stations and coastal district police chiefs have been alerted. (Representational Image)

ISIS boat reportedly sets off from Sri Lanka, Kerala coast on high alert

About a dozen contenders in total are thought to be considering a tilt at the leadership. (Photo:AP)

Race to replace Theresa May as UK PM heats up

Riding on muscular nationalism and a strident anti-Congress plank spearheaded by Prime Minister Modi, the BJP on Thursday got an overwhelming majority in the Lok Sabha. (Photo:AP)

China wishes to work with PM Modi again, after victory in polls

Pope Francis says every child is a gift that changes the history of a family. (Photo:AP)

Pope Francis condemns abortion, says use amounts to hiring of ‘paid killer’

MOST POPULAR

1

Pope Francis condemns abortion, says use amounts to hiring of ‘paid killer’

2

Muslim family names newborn son 'Narendra Modi' in UP

3

Here are some hilarious election result-themed memes

4

Warner, Smith booed by crowd in warm-up match against England

5

Man slapped a staggering 52 times by girlfriend

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Saif Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Aamir, Vicky, Katrina, Kareena & others snapped in Mumbai

On Thursday, Arjun Kapoor and the makers of India's Most Wanted arranged special screening for Bollywood celebrities. Stars like Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kartik Aaryan and others were snapped at the screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Ranveer, Malaika, Anushka & others watch Arjun's India's Most Wanted

On Tuesday, Arjun Kapoor organised a special screening of his next, India's Most Wanted in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ashutosh Gowariker, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others attended the screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Kriti, Tara & others watch Arjun's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and others were clicked in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Salman-Katrina, Saif-Kareena and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Kartik, Ananya, Hrithik, Tara and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Salman-Katrina, Kareena-Taimur and others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham