Saturday, Oct 12, 2019 | Last Update : 01:26 PM IST

World, Middle East

'Turkey won’t stop Syria operation despite threats,' says Recep Tayyip Erdogan

AFP
Published : Oct 12, 2019, 11:44 am IST
Updated : Oct 12, 2019, 11:44 am IST

'Whatever some may say, we will not stop this step that we have taken,' Erdogan said in a speech in Istanbul.

However, Trump and other Western allies have heavily criticised this week’s offensive by Turkey, since they had used the YPG as the key frontline force in the battle against the Islamic State group in recent years. (Photo: File)
 However, Trump and other Western allies have heavily criticised this week’s offensive by Turkey, since they had used the YPG as the key frontline force in the battle against the Islamic State group in recent years. (Photo: File)

Istanbul: Turkey will not stop its operation against Kurdish militants in northern Syria, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday, dismissing what he called “threats” from other countries.

 “Whatever some may say, we will not stop this step that we have taken,” Erdogan said in a speech in Istanbul.

 “Now there are threats coming from left and right, telling us to stop this,” he added.

 “We will not step back... We will continue this fight until all the terrorists go south of the 32-kilometre (20 mile) limit from our border that Trump himself mentioned.” Turkey launched an operation on Wednesday against the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) in northern Syria that it considers a “terrorist” off-shoot of Kurdish insurgents in its own territory.

It aims to establish a buffer zone to keep the YPG away from its border -- an idea that was first publicly mooted by US President Donald Trump at the start of the year.

However, Trump and other Western allies have heavily criticised this week’s offensive by Turkey, since they had used the YPG as the key frontline force in the battle against the Islamic State group in recent years.  

Tags: turkey, syria, recep tayyip erdogan, donald trump
Location: Turkey, Istanbul

Latest From World

At least 14 people were killed in a passenger bus accident in Sindhupalchowk district of Nepal on Friday. (Representational Image)

14 killed, 98 injured in bus accident in Nepal

Alexei Leonov, a legendary Soviet cosmonaut who was the first man to perform a spacewalk in 1965, died in Moscow on Friday aged 85 after a long illness. (Photo: AFP)

Alexei Leonov, the first human to walk in space, dies at 85

Pakistan must end support to the Taliban and other terror groups, a top American senator said a day after meeting Pakistani leadership in Islamabad. (Photo: AP)

Pak must end support to Taliban, other terror groups: US Senator

In a letter to staff, a copy of which was seen by AFP, Secretary General Antonio Guterres laid out the looming cutbacks he said would mean fewer flights and receptions, limits on hiring, fewer documents, reports and translations and even an end to water coolers. (Photo: File)

Stalled escalators, empty water coolers as budget crunch hits UN

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Jesus shoe’: USD 3,000 sneakers filled with holy water sell out in minutes

2

Here's how you can enjoy free food in exchange for plastic waste in Chhattisgarh

3

Andhra: Residents of village in Kurnool fight to show love for deity on Dusshera

4

Watch: Man, woman captured while abducting 8-month-old from UP bus stand

5

Detel Marvell review: Marvellous sound meets incredible range

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham