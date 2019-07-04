Thursday, Jul 04, 2019 | Last Update : 07:03 PM IST

World, Middle East

Refusal to deliver F-35 jets would be 'robbery', says Erdogan

AFP
Published : Jul 4, 2019, 6:26 pm IST
Updated : Jul 4, 2019, 6:26 pm IST

Turkey had already paid USD 1.4 billion, while its defence industry has ploughed significant sums into the warplanes' production.

"If you seek a customer, and a customer comes forward and makes payments like clockwork, how can you not give that customer their goods? This would be robbery," says Erdogan (Photo: AFP)
 "If you seek a customer, and a customer comes forward and makes payments like clockwork, how can you not give that customer their goods? This would be robbery," says Erdogan (Photo: AFP)

Ankara: President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said it would be "robbery" by the United States to deny Turkey the F-35 fighter jets it has bought, according to comments published on Thursday.

Turkey-US ties are under serious strain over Ankara's purchase of the Russian S-400 air defence system, which is due for delivery in the coming days. In response, Washington has threatened to cancel Turkey's order of 116 F-35 fighter jets and kick it off the training and production programme, as well as wider economic sanctions.

"If you seek a customer, and a customer comes forward and makes payments like clockwork, how can you not give that customer their goods? This would be robbery," Erdogan was quoted as saying by Hurriyet daily. He said Turkey had already paid USD 1.4 billion, while its defence industry has ploughed significant sums into the warplanes' production.

The acting US defence secretary, Patrick Shanahan, wrote a letter to Ankara last month, warning that Turkish pilots would be expelled from the US if the S-400 deal was not cancelled by July 31.

But after meeting his US counterpart Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan on Saturday, Erdogan said he had been assured there would be no sanctions.

Trump blamed the previous adminstration of Barack Obama for failing to finalise a deal for Turkey to buy the American Patriot system instead of the S-400. Turkey previously said Russia offered a better deal including joint production.

In his latest comments, Erdogan said Trump's attitude was "praiseworthy".

Tags: recep tayyip erdogan, donald trump, f-35
Location: Turkey, Ankara, Ankara

Latest From World

The tremor was felt around 4:30 am (UTC). (Photo: PTI)

6.2 magnitude quake strikes Canada's Haida Gwaii region

A man poured a bottle of water over Robin Li, CEO of Chinese search giant Baidu Inc. (Photo: File)

Man poured water on Baidu CEO during speech, arrested

Sheikh Khalid was the founder and creative director of a fashion brand, QASIMI, and debuted his collection in 2008. (Photo: AFP)

Sheikh Khalid, Sharjah ruler's son, dies unexplained death in London at 39

Italy's David Sassoli is a 63-year-old former journalist. (Photo: AFP)

European Parliament elects Italian social democrat David Sassoli as new president

MOST POPULAR

1

Rahul Gandhi enjoys Ayushmann's Article 15 with popcorn in theatre, video goes viral

2

5G: A health hazard?

3

Sisterhood gets new definition: Seven girlfriends buy mansion to grow old together

4

Cousin sisters marry each other against family wishes at Varanasi temple

5

State-run school in K’taka grows, sells jasmine to pay for 2 guest teachers

more

Editors' Picks

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, John Abraham, Nushrat Bharucha, Rakul Preet Singh and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kartik-Sara, Akshay, Alia and others snapped in Mumbai

Amidst heavy rains, Kangana Ranaut launched her upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya's trailer at grand launch in Mumbai. Also starring Rajkummar Rao in lead role, Kangana stole the limelight with her shimmering appearance at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Kangana steals the limelight at Judgementall Hai Kya trailer launch

On Monday, Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra launched their upcoming film Jabariya Jodi's trailer. The actor were looking amazing together as their outfit had a 'desi' touch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Jabariya Jodi trailer launch: Sidharth-Parineeti shine in 'desi' avatar

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra and others set monsoon fashion goals for their fans. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Monsoon fashion: Hrithik, Kangana, Deepika & others step out in style; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham