Wednesday, Mar 31, 2021 | Last Update : 06:34 PM IST

  World   Europe  31 Mar 2021  Germany halts AstraZeneca jabs for under-60s over clot risks
World, Europe

Germany halts AstraZeneca jabs for under-60s over clot risks

AFP
Published : Mar 31, 2021, 11:41 am IST
Updated : Mar 31, 2021, 11:41 am IST

The cities of Berlin and Munich, as well as Brandenburg state had announced earlier that they were suspending the vaccine for younger people

An elderly woman is inoculated with a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a vaccination center set up at the University Olympic Stadium in Coyoacan neighborhood, in Mexico City on March 30, 2021. (CLAUDIO CRUZ / AFP)
 An elderly woman is inoculated with a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a vaccination center set up at the University Olympic Stadium in Coyoacan neighborhood, in Mexico City on March 30, 2021. (CLAUDIO CRUZ / AFP)

Berlin: Germany will deploy AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine for general use only for over-60 year olds, the government said Tuesday, imposing restrictions for younger people taking the jab after several severe clotting cases.

Under-60s can still decide to take the vaccine but only following "consultation with the doctor carrying out the vaccination ... and with an individual risk analysis," said ministers of Germany's 16 states as well as the federal health minister in a policy statement.

 

The World Health Organization and the EU's health watchdog have both deemed the AstraZeneca vaccine safe, but several countries have restricted its use over clotting fears.

Chancellor Angela Merkel noted that experts have recorded in recent weeks "very rare but very serious cases of thrombosis" in people vaccinated with AstraZeneca.

"They are findings that (Germany's vaccine commission) and finally us, cannot ignore," she said.

Germany's vaccine commission known as STIKO earlier Tuesday recommended that use of the jabs be halted for under-60s because of "currently available data on the occurrence of rare but very severe thromboembolic side effects" in younger vaccinated people.

 

It intends to make another recommendation by the end of April on how to proceed with people under 60 who have already received a first dose of the vaccine, it said.

Pending this decision, ministers said people who are due for their second jab can either choose to take it if cleared by their attending doctor, or they can opt to wait for the commission to make its recommendation.

The latest restrictions amounted to a new setback for the vaccine developed by the Anglo-Swedish laboratory.

Nevertheless Health Minister Jens Spahn said Germany would be able to meet its goal of offering every adult a coronavirus jab by the end of the summer.

 

Rollercoaster

Just after it received approval from European regulator EMA for use in the bloc, Germany restricted the AstraZeneca jab to under-65s because of insufficient data.

After clearing it for older people subsequently, Germany along with several EU nations suspended its use again in mid-March because of clotting fears.

Just over a week after allowing its use again, German authorities have now again halted its use among younger people.

Merkel insisted however that it is such careful consideration and transparency that can keep the public's confidence in the vaccine.

"Trust stems from the knowledge that every suspicion, every individual case will be examined," she said.

 

The cities of Berlin and Munich, as well as Brandenburg state had announced earlier that they were suspending the vaccine for younger people.

Germany's medicines regulator, the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI), has now reported 31 cases of blood clots in people who have received AstraZeneca, Der Spiegel magazine reported on Tuesday.

Almost all cases are reportedly in younger and middle-aged women, prompting several German hospitals to suspend the use of the jab for women under 55 this week.

On Monday, Canada also recommended halting the use of the jab for under-55s "pending further analysis".

The AstraZeneca vaccine has had something of a rollercoaster ride.

 

Britain, which developed it, staunchly supports its use, South Africa has rejected it outright.

France has limited its use to over-55s, while Spain has done the same for under-65s.

Germany's vaccination campaign has been sluggish, with official figures showing around 11 percent of the population have received a first dose so far.

Tags: astrazeneca vaccine, chancellor angela merkel, world health orbanisation, covid vaccine, germany halts use of astrazeneca jab to under-60s, clot risks
Location: Germany, Berliini, Berlin

Latest From World

This handout from the Royal Thai Army taken and released on March 30, 2021 shows an injured Myanmar refugee being transported via an ambulance to a hospital in Mae Sam Lap, after crossing the Salween river from the Myanmar side while fleeing from air strikes in Myanmar's eastern Karen state. (Handout / ROYAL THAI ARMY / AFP)

US orders diplomats out of Myanmar as violence spirals

Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship that is wedged across the Suez Canal and blocking traffic in the vital waterway is seen Sunday, March 28, 2021. The massive Ever Given, Japanese-owned ship that carries cargo between Asia and Europe, got stuck Tuesday in a single-lane stretch of the canal. (AP/Mohamed Elshahed)

Ever Given starts to move in Suez Canal: maritime traffic tracking sites

Anti-coup protesters run around their makeshift barricade they burn to make defense line during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar, Sunday, March 28, 2021. Protesters in Myanmar returned to the streets Sunday to press their demands for a return to democracy, just a day after security forces killed more than 100 people in the bloodiest day since last month's military coup. (AP)

Thousands flee into Thailand following Myanmar air strikes

Security officers disperse demonstrators protesting against the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Friday prayers at Baitul Mokarram mosque in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, March 26, 2021. Witnesses said violent clashes broke out after one faction of protesters began waving their shoes as a sign of disrespect to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and another group tried to stop them. Local media said the protesters who tried to stop the shoe-waving are aligned with the ruling Awami League party. The party criticized the other protest faction for attempting to create chaos in the country during Modi's visit. (AP)

Violence breaks out in Bangladesh as protests grow against Modi's visit

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham