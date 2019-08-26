Monday, Aug 26, 2019 | Last Update : 10:10 AM IST

PM Modi at G-7 Summit, likely to discuss Kashmir issue with Trump

India is not a member country of the G-7, and the invitation to participate in the summit was extended by France.

Modi is expected to speak during sessions on the environment, climate, oceans, and digital transformation, besides also holding bilaterals with leaders of other countries participating in the two-day summit being held in Biarritz. (Photo: MEA | Twitter)
Biarritz: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in the French town of Biarritz on Monday where the two leaders may discuss the situation in Kashmir.

Though India is not a member of the G7, Modi reached Biarritz on Sunday after being personally invited by French President Emmanuel Macron. At the summit, Modi is likely to speak on burning global issues of environment, climate and digital transformation.

The same was also conveyed recently by a senior official from the Trump administration.  Apart from Kashmir, Modi and Trump are also likely to discuss trade issues and other topics of mutual interest.

The G-7 summit is followed by Modi's state visit to the UAE, where he received the Order of Zayed, the highest civilian order of the country, and Bahrain, where he received the 'King Hamad Order of the Renaissance' as a mark of appreciation for his efforts to boost bilateral ties between the countries.

The countries which are part of the G7 include the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the US.

