Thursday, Oct 17, 2019 | Last Update : 11:34 AM IST

World, Europe

Ukraine 'won't interfere' in Trump impeachment probe, says Zelensky

AFP
Published : Oct 17, 2019, 10:30 am IST
Updated : Oct 17, 2019, 10:30 am IST

Trump has admitted asking Zelensky to probe Biden, but said it was for legitimate suspicions of corruption and not political reasons.

The leader of the impeachment investigation said Tuesday that witnesses had provided substantial support for allegations that he illegally tried to force Ukraine to investigate Biden. (Photo: File)
 The leader of the impeachment investigation said Tuesday that witnesses had provided substantial support for allegations that he illegally tried to force Ukraine to investigate Biden. (Photo: File)

Riga: President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that Ukraine "will do nothing" in connection with the impeachment probe against Donald Trump over allegations the US president tried to force Kiev to investigate his political rival Joe Biden.

"As the president of Ukraine, I won't interfere with events in other countries, unlike some others (who) may try (to)," Zelensky told AFP as he met the Ukrainian diaspora in the Latvian capital Riga.

"We, as Ukraine, will do nothing," he said.

The leader of the impeachment investigation said Tuesday that witnesses had provided substantial support for allegations that he illegally tried to force Ukraine to investigate Biden.

While the White House and Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani refused to turn over subpoenaed documents on the Ukraine affair to Congress, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said five witnesses had backed up allegations of misuse of power that could underpin formal impeachment charges.

Witnesses have said Trump's July 25 phone call with Zelensky, in which he appeared to tie US military aid to getting dirt on Biden, was planned in advance and then followed up, Schiff said.

Meanwhile on Twitter, Trump lashed out at lawmakers, saying "Democrats are allowing no transparency at the Witch Hunt hearings." Democrats are seeking to prove Trump sought foreign aid to boost his reelection next year, violating US election laws.

Trump has admitted asking Zelensky for help to probe Biden, but said it was for legitimate suspicions of corruption and not political reasons.

Tags: donald trump, trump-ukraine row, volodymyr zelensky, impeachment probe
Location: Ukraine, Pultava

Latest From World

Obama urges voters to back Trudeau for another term, calls him 'effective leader'

A painting by the Nigerian artist responsible for the

'African Mona Lisa' sells for over Rs 10 crore after family 'Googled' signature

The United States is prepared to ratchet up economic pressure on Turkey if it does not agree to cease its offensive in northern Syria, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday. (Photo: File)

More US sanctions on Turkey if no ceasefire: US Treasury Secretary

India's ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday briefed lawmakers on the situation in Kashmir and the steps taken to maintain peace after Jammu and Kashmir's special status was abrogated. (Photo: File)

Indian ambassador briefs US lawmakers on ground situation in Kashmir

MOST POPULAR

1

'African Mona Lisa' sells for over Rs 10 crore after family 'Googled' signature

2

OnePlus 7T review: The perfect lovechild of the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro

3

One size, fits all: NASA unveils new spacesuit prototypes for missions

4

Google abandons Pixel 4 India launch

5

Flipkart ups ante against Amazon; to set up unit for food retail in India

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham