Friday, Oct 11, 2019 | Last Update : 12:46 PM IST

World, Europe

'No blackmail' in call with Trump: Ukraine Prez in 14-hour address

REUTERS
Published : Oct 11, 2019, 11:17 am IST
Updated : Oct 11, 2019, 11:17 am IST

'There was no blackmail. This was not the subject of our conversation,' Zelensky said about his call with Trump.

Zelensky was asked repeatedly about his relations with the Trump administration while speaking to reporters at a news conference that lasted more than 14 hours at a food court in Kiev with rotating groups of reporters. (Photo: File)
 Zelensky was asked repeatedly about his relations with the Trump administration while speaking to reporters at a news conference that lasted more than 14 hours at a food court in Kiev with rotating groups of reporters. (Photo: File)

Kiev: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday he would be ready to open a probe into any Ukrainian interference in the 2016 US presidential election but denied that President Donald Trump had tried to blackmail him.

Zelensky was asked repeatedly about his relations with the Trump administration while speaking to reporters at a news conference that lasted more than 14 hours at a food court in Kiev with rotating groups of reporters.

He also addressed other issues that have dogged the early months of his presidency, including his links to a controversial business tycoon, his relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his attempts to end Ukraine's war against Russian-backed forces in the eastern Donbass region.

A former comedian who won a landslide election victory in April despite having no political experience, the 41-year-old Zelenskiy has been unwillingly drawn into a political battle in Washington between Trump and his Democratic opponents.

The US House of Representatives has launched an impeachment inquiry against Trump, focused on whether he used congressionally approved aid to Ukraine as leverage to pressure Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, one of Trump's main Democratic rivals as he seeks re-election in 2020.

Zelensky told reporters that Trump did not seek to blackmail him during a phone call in July or a meeting in September.

Trump has made allegations, without evidence, that Biden engaged in improper dealings in Ukraine. Biden's son Hunter was on the board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma. Trump's personal attorney Rudolph Giuliani also alleges some officials in Ukraine conspired to help Trump's Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton.

Zelensky said he was open to a joint investigation into Burisma and the 2016 US election but stressed Ukraine was an independent country with independent law enforcement agencies whose work he had no right to influence.

"There was no blackmail. This was not the subject of our conversation," Zelensky said about his call with Trump.

While Zelensky was speaking, prosecutors in the United States said two of Giuliani's associates had been arrested in a scheme to illegally funnel money to a pro-Trump election committee and other US political candidates. Zelensky said he had never met them.

Marathon Event

Dressed in a suit and no tie, switching between Ukrainian, Russian and sometimes English, Zelensky's news conference ended just after midnight (2100 GMT) and was occasionally interrupted by protesters shouting from the floor below.

He addressed his relations with Ihor Kolomoisky, one of Ukraine's wealthiest men whose protracted battle with the authorities over control of a large bank has coloured Ukraine's image in the eyes of foreign investors.

He also accused Russia of delaying a summit aimed at resolving the conflict between Kiev and Russian-backed forces in the Donbass region that has killed more than 13,000 people in five years.

But the press conference repeatedly circled back to Ukraine's role in the impeachment inquiry in the United States -- Zelensky at one point lowered his head in mock exasperation and grinned at yet another question on the issue.

Zelensky said he had no desire to interfere in the US election next year but added that he was prepared to do a joint investigation into Burisma.

"And we are ready to investigate interference in the (2016) election from the Ukrainian side, if it took place. Because there is really much information on this out there. But it has to be confirmed."

Tags: volodymyr zelensky, donald trump, us presidential election, trump-ukraine row
Location: Ukraine, Kiova

Latest From World

The tanker, owned by National Iranian Oil Company, had suffered heavy damage and was leaking oil into the Red Sea some 60 miles from Jeddah, unnamed sources told Iran's Students News Agency ISNA. (Representational Image)

Iran govt says oil tanker struck by two rockets off Saudi Arabia

Austrian writer Peter Handke's Nobel literature prize win on Thursday sparked outrage in Albania, Bosnia and Kosovo, where he is widely seen as an admirer of late Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic. (Photo: AFP)

‘Shame is sealed as a new value’: Outrage over Nobel for Peter Handke

The development comes ahead of the Financial Action Task Force’s crucial plenary meeting scheduled to be held in Paris from October 12 to October 15. (Photo: File)

Ahead of crucial FATF meeting, Pakistan arrests ‘top four leaders’ of Lashkar-e-Taiba

The remarks come at a time when tensions between the two South Asian neighbours are at an all-time high. Indian action to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir did not go down well with Pakistan. (Photo: FIle)

Pak army spokesperson defends Rajnath Singh over Shastra Puja row

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Jesus shoe’: USD 3,000 sneakers filled with holy water sell out in minutes

2

Here's how you can enjoy free food in exchange for plastic waste in Chhattisgarh

3

Andhra: Residents of village in Kurnool fight to show love for deity on Dusshera

4

Watch: Man, woman captured while abducting 8-month-old from UP bus stand

5

Detel Marvell review: Marvellous sound meets incredible range

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham