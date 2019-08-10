Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 | Last Update : 10:20 AM IST

'Carried out within framework of Indian Constitution': Russia back Centre's J&K move

Published : Aug 10, 2019
Moscow expects that India and Pakistan would not allow aggravation of situation in J&K due to change in special status of state by Centre.

 The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia on Saturday endorsed India's move of abrogating Article 370 and bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir, saying the exercise was "carried out within the framework of the Constitution of the Republic of India." (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia on Saturday endorsed India's move of abrogating Article 370 and bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir, saying the exercise was "carried out within the framework of the Constitution of the Republic of India."

“We proceed from fact that the changes associated with the change in the status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir and its division into two Union Territories are carried out within framework of the Constitution of the Republic of India,” said Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia.

Russia said that it extended support for the normalisation of the relations between India and Pakistan.

“We hope that the differences between India and Pakistan will be resolved by political and diplomatic means on a bilateral basis. Russia is a consistent supporter of normalisation of relations between India and Pakistan,” the Russian MFA said.

Moscow expects that India and Pakistan would not allow aggravation of the situation in the Jammu and Kashmir due to the change in the special status of the state by the Centre.

The Modi-led BJp government on Monday revoked Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territorites -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

