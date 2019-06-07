Friday, Jun 07, 2019 | Last Update : 12:42 PM IST

World, Europe

British PM Theresa May steps down as party leader, starts succession race

AFP
Published : Jun 7, 2019, 11:21 am IST
Updated : Jun 7, 2019, 11:21 am IST

May will formally relinquish her leadership in a private letter to her party on Friday, but no official events are planned to mark the day.

May will remain Prime Minister until a new leader is chosen, likely in late July, but has relinquished control over the direction of Britain’s tortuous departure from the European Union. (Photo: File)
 May will remain Prime Minister until a new leader is chosen, likely in late July, but has relinquished control over the direction of Britain’s tortuous departure from the European Union. (Photo: File)

London: British Prime Minister Theresa May steps down as leader of her Conservative Party on Friday, formally triggering the race for a successor who will try where she failed to deliver Brexit.

May will remain Prime Minister until a new leader is chosen, likely in late July, but has relinquished control over the direction of Britain’s tortuous departure from the European Union.

Brexit is still scheduled for October 31 but while her rivals thrash it out, the project remains stuck, with the only divorce plan agreed with Brussels stuck in parliament.

May took office after the 2016 referendum vote to leave the EU and has spent the past three years working on the plan, delaying Brexit twice to try to get it through.

But she finally acknowledged defeat in a tearful resignation speech last month, the culmination of months of political turmoil that has slowly sapped all her authority.

Eleven Conservative MPs are currently vying to replace her, including former foreign minister Boris Johnson, but some are expected to drop out before Monday’s deadline for nominations.

The winner will have only a few months to decide whether to try to salvage May’s plan, delay Brexit again -- or sever ties with Britain’s closest trading partner with no agreement at all.

They are under pressure from eurosceptic figurehead Nigel Farage, who has called for a “no deal” option and whose Brexit party topped European polls last month.

His party made a strong showing in by-election for the British parliament in the eastern city of Peterborough on Thursday, but failed in its goal of winning its first MP.

However, the pro-European Liberal Democrats, who want to reverse Brexit, also performed well in the European polls, highlighting how divided Britain remains over its future.

Power shift

May will formally relinquish her leadership in a private letter to her party on Friday, but no official events are planned to mark the day.

She put on a brave face this week when hosting US President Donald Trump for a state visit, before joining him and other world leaders to mark 75 years since the D-day landings.

But Trump used the trip to speak with Johnson and other candidates to replace her, emphasising where the political power in Britain now lies.

“She remains prime minister for a good few weeks yet,” May’s spokesman insisted, noting that any successor must meet Queen Elizabeth II and assure the monarch they have the support of enough lawmakers to take over.

He said May would focus on domestic issues, but “in relation to Brexit, the prime minister said it wouldn’t be for her to take this process forward”.

Trump has been highly critical of May’s Brexit strategy and ahead of his visit to Britain, urged her successor to leave the bloc with no deal if necessary.

Johnson, a leading campaigner in the 2016 referendum who quit the government last year over May’s plan, is among several would-be candidates who say they are willing to do this.

But Environment Secretary Michael Gove, another frontrunner, is open to other Brexit delay, while Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has said leaving with no deal is “political suicide”.

Trump had a phone call with Johnson this week and met both Hunt and Farage, although a planned meeting with Gove never materialised.

Nominations for the contest must be submitted on Monday, and the 313 Conservative MPs -- including May -- will hold the first of a series of secret ballots on June 13.

With the worst performers eliminated each time, the goal is to have two candidates left by June 20. They will then be put to a ballot of an estimated 100,000 party members.

The contest should be completed by the week commencing July 22.

Tags: theresa may, brexit deal, european union, donald trump
Location: United Kingdom, England

Latest From World

The bus, carrying 31 passengers, crashed into a height barrier, which slashed the rear window, cut into the left side of the bus and killed passengers sitting on that side, the Gulf News reported. (Photo: Dubai Police | Twitter)

Eight Indians among 17 killed in Dubai bus accident

Ullal, who has been ranked 18th in the list, has a net worth of $1.4 billion. (Photo: PTI/ Wikimedia Commons)

3 Indian-origin women among America's richest self-made women: Forbes

Tanwarin Sukkhapisit, a lawmaker for the progressive anti-junta Future Forward Party (FFP), is one of four transgender MPs in the house. (Photo: Facebook/Tanwarin Sukkhapisit)

‘Not here for decoration’: Thai transgender MPs make history in Parliament

Many Democrats said they believe Trump broke the law by allegedly seeking to obstruct investigations into Russia’s interference in the 2016 US election. (Photo: File)

Donald Trump should be sent to prison, says US House speaker

MOST POPULAR

1

Bharat box-office update: Salman Khan’s film mints this much rupees on day 2

2

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Players to watch out for in Pakistan vs Sri Lanka clash

3

3 Indian-origin women among America's richest self-made women: Forbes

4

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk split after 4 years

5

New Samsung Galaxy Note 10 renders reveal radical redesign

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Salman, Kangana, Malaika & others spotted in Mumbai

On Thursday, Ajay Devgn arranged a prayer meet for his late father and action director, Veeru Devgan. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tabu, Urmila Matondkar, Aruna Irani, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others paid homage to the veteran fight master. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan prayer meet: Big B, Salman, Kareena & others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor Shanaya Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Tiger, Saif, Katrina, Malaika and others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham