Washington: Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has issued a proclamation recognising Diwali and urged residents to celebrate the diverse cultural and religious traditions that enrich neighbourhoods and foster unity in the city.

Johnson issued the proclamation on Monday, saying that the festival held deep spiritual, cultural and religious significance for Hindu and Jain communities, which celebrated the occasion through their own distinct customs and practices.

A similar proclamation was also issued by the Board of Commissioners of Cook County, which includes the city of Chicago.

The proclamation came weeks after a teenager attempted a mass shooting at the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Aurora.

Last week, officials of the FBI Field Office in Chicago reached out to the members of the Hindu community to discuss temple safety and security, hate crime reporting, and situational awareness for places of worship and festivals.

"We're grateful to the Aurora and Naperville Police Departments and the FBI for meeting with us and representatives from 30 local Hindu organisations," Suhag Shukla, Executive Director of the Hindu American Foundation, said in a statement.

The outreach by the FBI officials came on November 20, a day after teenager Alexandros Paporakis was indicted for plotting to attack the Sri Venkateswara temple.

The Chicago mayor's proclamation noted that Sikh communities commemorate Bandi Chhor Divas during the same festive season, honouring the ideals of freedom and liberation.

"The City of Chicago embraces the many cultural and faith traditions represented throughout our neighbourhoods and recognises that celebrating our differences promotes mutual understanding, strengthens community connections, and reinforces our shared commitment to an inclusive city where all residents are valued," Johnson said.