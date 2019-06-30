Sunday, Jun 30, 2019 | Last Update : 10:04 AM IST

World, Asia

If you don't do it now, it'll never happen: Trump on Israeli-Palestinian peace deal

ANI
Published : Jun 30, 2019, 9:34 am IST
Updated : Jun 30, 2019, 9:34 am IST

'With me being President, if you don't get that deal done it'll never happen,' he was quoted as saying.

Trump stressed that he believes the Palestinians, who have boycotted his administration since his December 2017 recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, want an agreement. (Photo: ANI)
 Trump stressed that he believes the Palestinians, who have boycotted his administration since his December 2017 recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, want an agreement. (Photo: ANI)

Osaka: United States President Donald Trump on Saturday said that there will never be an Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement if one is not negotiated during his presidency.

The President made the remark during a press conference at the end of the two-day G-20 summit in Japan's Osaka, days after his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner unveiled the economic aspects of the US peace plan at a conference in Bahrain, The Times of Israel reported.

"With me being President, if you don't get that deal done it'll never happen," he was quoted as saying.

Trump stressed that he believes the Palestinians, who have boycotted his administration since his December 2017 recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, want an agreement.

"I know they want to make a deal, but they want to be a little bit cute -- and that is okay. I fully understand where they are coming from," he said.

Regarding his decision to cut US aid for the Palestinians, Trump said it was because they said "nasty things" about him, without specifying.

"I ended that money because a year ago I heard they were saying nasty things and I said, 'Wait a minute, we're trying to make a deal, we're trying to help them and they're saying these nasty things, we're not gonna pay,'" he said.

"If you're not negotiating and don't want to help make peace, we're not gonna pay you. So let's see what happens," he added.

Despite Palestine's rejection of his peace efforts, the president was optimistic that there is a "very good chance" of reaching an agreement, which he said, "may very well be the toughest deal of all."

"A lot of people think it can't be made," he said.

Trump also commented on the holding of fresh elections in Israel following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's failure to form a government after April elections, which has further delayed the rollout of the political side of the White House's peace plan.

"The transaction was thrown up in the air a bit because of what happened with Bibi Netanyahu's election. They thought he won and then all of a sudden he couldn't put together the coalition and now they're back to campaigning again," he said.

Trump said, "So that was something that came up. Who would've expected that?" adding, "Maybe something will happen faster, but that'll be going on for about three months."

At the Peace to Prosperity conference in Bahrain this week, Kushner rolled out an economic plan that proposed a USD 50 billion investment for the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and countries in the region over the course of 10 years, and pledged to create up to a million new jobs.

The proposal, however, was dismissed by the Palestinian Authority, which claimed that Kushner's plan is a pretext by the pro-Israel Trump administration to impose a political solution aiming to adopt a pro-Israeli stance in solving the conflict.

Tags: g-20 summit, donald trump, benjamin netanyahu, white house
Location: Japan, Osaka

Latest From World

The chain has been able to embark on its new menu offerings thanks to recent amendments on regulations surrounding private cannabis use in South Africa. (Representational Image)

Stoned-baked pizza, anyone? South African eatery introduces ‘cannabis pizza’

Dozens of demonstrators were killed and hundreds wounded when armed men in military fatigues stormed the sit-in outside army headquarters, shooting and beating protesters who had camped there since April 6. (Photo: AFP)

Sudan braces for mass protest as demonstrators fear violence

Tens of thousands of people turned out for gay pride celebrations around the world on Saturday, including a boisterous party in Mexico and the first pride march in North Macedonia's capital. (Representational Image)

Thousands join gay pride parades around the world in Mexico

US President Donald Trump heads for the Demilitarised Zone dividing the two Koreas on Sunday and a possible impromptu summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, in what would be a remarkable diplomatic spectacle. (Photo: AFP)

Trump invites Kim to ‘say hello’; heads for demilitarised zone

MOST POPULAR

1

Stoned-baked pizza, anyone? South African eatery introduces ‘cannabis pizza’

2

Your first look at the absolutely stunning 5.4-inch 2020 Apple iPhone

3

US cop pulls over 10-month old daughter for 'driving' on wrong side of Road

4

Watch: Dalai Lama stands his ground for 'attractive female successor' statement

5

Sushmita's brother Rajeev and wife Charu's pre-honeymoon pictures are too romantic

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra and others set monsoon fashion goals for their fans. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Monsoon fashion: Hrithik, Kangana, Deepika & others step out in style; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham