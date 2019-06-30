Sunday, Jun 30, 2019 | Last Update : 04:12 AM IST

World, Asia

G-20 summit: PM Modi backs fight against economic fugitives

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jun 30, 2019, 1:00 am IST
Updated : Jun 30, 2019, 3:33 am IST

The Prime Minister also took part in a special session on empowerment of women.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro and Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel during an event on women empowerment during the G-20 summit in Osaka on Saturday. (Photo: AFP)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro and Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel during an event on women empowerment during the G-20 summit in Osaka on Saturday. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi/Osaka: At the G-20 summit in Osaka on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched for strong measures to deal with fugitive economic offenders and also highlighted his government’s slogan of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas” (support, progress and confidence from all) as he spoke about social welfare schemes initiated in India.

Mr Modi highlighted his government’s policies at a G-20 session on “Addressing inequalities — Realising an inclusive and sustainable world”.

In separate engagements, the Prime Minister invited G-20 countries to join global coalition on disaster resilience; joined other leaders in resolving to prevent the use of the internet to fund and facilitate terrorism and extremism and promoted India’s traditional healing measures, yoga and his flagship Ayushman Bharat health scheme.

“Emphasised on healthcare including India’s traditional healing measures, yoga and our present efforts like the world’s largest healthcare programme, Ayushman Bharat,” Mr Modi said on Twitter.

The Prime Minister also took part in a special session on empowerment of women. The session witnessed an in-depth dialogue on how to further women empowerment and work towards gender equality.

India’s G-20 sherpa and former Union minister Suresh Prabhu on Saturday described the slogan of “Sabka Saath...”  as a “very important issue and most inclusive statement”.

On a day of hectic activities, India stopped short of joining the Osaka declaration on digital economy. Mr Prabhu said that the reasons for New Delhi’s decision have been communicated to the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and described Japan as a “dear friend”.

On the issue of data, it may be recalled that India had on Friday officially articulated its position that international rule-making on data flows be done within the ambit of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) as data flows are a form of trade and that “digital divide” among nations must be prevented.

The slogan of “Sabka Saath” was described by Mr Prabhu later as a “very important issue and most inclusive statement”.

Highlighting Mr Modi’s anti-corruption fight at the global level, Mr Prabhu said, “We strongly put forward the need to deal with fugitive economic offenders. It has been a strong agenda, we have been working on tax evasion, corruption, economic offences and fugitive offenders running away (from the country).”

He said, “We (India) strongly feel that we as a global community must act in unison to deal with such issues of people committing economic offences and running away from their national domicile country.”

According to reports from Osaka, 19 members (including India) of the G-20, without the United States, also agreed to the “irreversibility” of the Paris climate deal and pledged its full implementation, after two days of talks.

Warning that there are growing risks to the global economy, leaders of the G-20 called for a free and stable trade environment and reform of the WTO.

The G-20 bloc said it will play a lead role in the global efforts to prevent fight against corruption by denying safe haven to persons sought for corruption and “work more closely” on asset recovery cooperation.

Among others issues that India raised during the summit were clean energy, environment protection, agriculture, tourism and systemic shift towards providing social security and financial benefits for the ageing population.

Tags: narendra modi, g-20 summit

Latest From World

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Oz PM tweets selfie with PM, says ‘Kithana acha he Modi’

The bloc looked powerless on the biggest issue faced in Osaka — the US-China trade war, which was hashed out in a bilateral meeting on the sidelines. (Photo: Representational)

Who needs G20? The question gets louder as US-China trade war dominates agenda

The video Orlando Police Department is winning hearts online and has garnered over five lakh views. (Photo: Screengrab)

US cop pulls over 10-month old daughter for 'driving' on wrong side of Road

He said that if women have the opportunity to spend money on make up, 'they must do something.' (Photo: File)

Watch: Dalai Lama stands his ground for 'attractive female successor' statement

MOST POPULAR

1

US cop pulls over 10-month old daughter for 'driving' on wrong side of Road

2

Watch: Dalai Lama stands his ground for 'attractive female successor' statement

3

Sushmita's brother Rajeev and wife Charu's pre-honeymoon pictures are too romantic

4

Murdered Hindu man wrongly buried as Muslim, body exhumed

5

'She has my heart': Arjun Kapoor confesses his love for Malaika Arora

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra and others set monsoon fashion goals for their fans. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Monsoon fashion: Hrithik, Kangana, Deepika & others step out in style; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham