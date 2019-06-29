Saturday, Jun 29, 2019 | Last Update : 01:38 PM IST

World, Asia

Watch: Ivanka sums up Modi-Trump meet, calls it 'productive discussion'

ANI
Published : Jun 29, 2019, 12:18 pm IST
Updated : Jun 29, 2019, 12:18 pm IST

Modi and Donald Trump met at on the sidelines of the summit on Friday.

'We are here at the G-20 in Osaka and Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Abe just concluded a meeting with the President talking about 5G technology, particularly with a focus on its security implication,' said Ivanka Trump, in a video tweeted by the White House. (Photo: File)
 'We are here at the G-20 in Osaka and Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Abe just concluded a meeting with the President talking about 5G technology, particularly with a focus on its security implication,' said Ivanka Trump, in a video tweeted by the White House. (Photo: File)

Osaka: White House advisor and Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, has described the meeting between the US President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "productive conversation" and also termed India a "critical ally".

"We are here at the G-20 in Osaka and Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Abe just concluded a meeting with the President talking about 5G technology, particularly with a focus on its security implication," said Ivanka Trump, in a video tweeted by the White House.

"..A subsequent productive conversation, a one-on-one meeting between the President and Prime Minister Modi (was held) where the same issues were covered, of course, 5G, as well as trade relations between the United States and India, a critical trading partner, a critical security partner and a critical ally. So it was a productive discussion, everything from Iran to national security was covered by the President and the US delegation with their Indian counterparts," added the US President's daughter, who is a part of his delegation at the G-20 Summit in Osaka, Japan.

Modi and Donald Trump met at on the sidelines of the summit on Friday.

During the first meeting of two leaders after Modi's re-election, both agreed to take measures to resolve issues pertaining to trade.

"The Prime Minister did mention in particular that we have taken some action after the GSP (Generalized System of Preferences) was revoked. That was something which already happened and now we should look forward and see how we can resolve these issues. President Trump welcomed this idea," Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale had said after the Modi-Trump meet.

Trump even congratulated Modi on his resounding electoral victory and said he "deserved" the large mandate.

"I'll assure you we'll become great friends. We have never been so close. You (Modi) indeed had a great election victory. You have done a great job. We'll work together in many ways including the military," Trump had said during the bilateral meeting.

On trade relations with India, Trump said, "We'll be doing great with India. India is doing good. Everybody wants to be a part of America's economy."

In addition to the bilateral meeting, US, India, and Japan also held a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit.  

Tags: g-20 summit, donald trump, narendra modi, ivanka trump
Location: Japan, Osaka

Latest From World

US President Donald Trump said Saturday he would have 'no problem' stepping into North Korea if he meets the country's leader Kim Jong Un on the border with South Korea. (Photo: FIle)

Donald Trump says open to stepping into North Korea with Kim Jong Un

At issue is President Donald Trump's February declaration of a national emergency so that he could divert USD 6.7 billion from military and other sources to begin construction of the wall, which could have begun as early as Monday. (Photo: AP | File)

Judge bars Donald Trump from using USD 2.5 billion to build border wall

Earlier this year, Seitu Sulayman Kokayi, 30, was convicted at trial in Alexandria federal court of sending pornographic images to the girl and trying to persuade her to respond in kind (Photo: Sheriff Office)

US Islamic teacher gets 10 years prison for sending porn to 15-yr-old girl

Modi also invited the G20 countries to join a global coalition on disaster resilience, saying disasters require quick and effective remedial measures as they invariably affect the poor the most. (Photo: ANI twitter)

PM Modi leaves for home after G20 Summit in Japan

MOST POPULAR

1

Sushma Swaraj vacates govt house; Twitter praises her for setting example

2

Shah Rukh Khan gives life lesson to daughter Suhana after her graduation; see post

3

World’s most expensive cheese is derived from donkey's milk

4

US man breaks into police station, smokes a cigar and offers doughnuts to deputies

5

US man kills father for cutting his allowance, convicted

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra and others set monsoon fashion goals for their fans. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Monsoon fashion: Hrithik, Kangana, Deepika & others step out in style; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham