Friday, Jun 28, 2019 | Last Update : 09:06 AM IST

World, Asia

G-20 Summit: Trump meets Abe amid controversy over Japan-US security alliance

ANI
Published : Jun 28, 2019, 8:58 am IST
Updated : Jun 28, 2019, 8:58 am IST

'If Japan is attacked, we will fight World War III,' Trump said.

Trump is scheduled to hold nine bilateral meetings, with nations such as Japan, China and Russia, at the June 28-29 G-20 summit. (Photo: ANI)
 Trump is scheduled to hold nine bilateral meetings, with nations such as Japan, China and Russia, at the June 28-29 G-20 summit. (Photo: ANI)

Osaka: President Donald Trump met Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the G-20 summit here on Friday, a day after the United States President appeared to reignite a controversy over an earlier report that he was considering the possibility of terminating the post-world war defence pact with Japan -- the backbone of the alliance between the two countries.

Trump, speaking in an interview on Wednesday with Fox Business, noted that under the pact, which he has lambasted as unfair, Japan wouldn't have to help the US if it were attacked, though Washington would be required to come to Tokyo's aid.

"If Japan is attacked, we will fight World War III," he said.

"We will go in and protect them with our lives and with our treasure. But if we're attacked, Japan doesn't have to help us. They can watch it on a Sony television," the president added.

In addition, Tokyo and Washington are currently engaged in difficult trade talks as Trump's administration seeks to lower the US trade deficit.

The Japan Times reported that Trump arrived here on Thursday evening (local time), welcomed by the storm, tight traffic control and protesters in the city, to attend the two-day gathering of world leaders that kicks off here on Friday.

Trump is scheduled to hold nine bilateral meetings, with nations such as Japan, China and Russia, at the June 28-29 G-20 summit.

Meanwhile, Abe, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here earlier on Thursday agreed to hold a 'two-plus-two' dialogue of their foreign and defence ministers before the Japanese Prime Minister's scheduled visit to India later this year.

The top-level talks to discuss issues related to policy and security was decided at a meeting between Modi and Abe during their meeting on the sidelines of G-20 Summit in Osaka yesterday.

However, the date of the meeting was not announced. "The date of the meeting will be discussed but the meeting will take place before Abe's visit," said Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale.

On interconnectivity, the two leaders discussed briefly Asia-Pacific and joint infrastructural programs in the neighbouring countries including Sri Lanka. Modi appreciated the role of Japan PM on infrastructural projects in the northeastern parts of India. He also appreciated the Japan contribution infrastructural projects especially in North East of India.

There was also a brief discussion on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed railway corridor and on the convention centre being built in Varanasi. Both leaders held a review of progress in this regard.

Tags: g-20 summit, shinzo abe, donald trump, narendra modi
Location: Japan, Osaka

Latest From World

The Prime Minister said that he wants to discuss Iran, 5G, bilateral relations and defence ties with Trump. (Photo: AP)

PM Modi, US President Donald Trump hold talks; discuss trade, defence

The Prime Minister is in Osaka for the G-20 Summit. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

G-20 Summit: ‘Terrorism biggest threat to humanity,’ says PM Modi

The Prime Minister initiated the meeting with the US President with expressing his gratitude over the latter's congratulatory remarks on securing a landslide victory in the recently held general elections in India. (Photo: ANI)

G-20 Summit: Iran, 5G, defence among top agendas for Modi-Trump meet

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (Photo: AP)

Enroute to G20, 39 kgs of cocaine found with Brazilian Prez Jair Bolsonaro's officer

MOST POPULAR

1

Enroute to G20, 39 kgs of cocaine found with Brazilian Prez Jair Bolsonaro's officer

2

Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 receives standing ovation from Bollywood at screening

3

History behind the iconic Pride flag

4

Maharashtra: Get 50 paisa on returning used plastic milk packets

5

Watch: US woman pulled over for driving toy truck, charged with public intoxication

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham