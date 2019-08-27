Pak President Arif Alvi gets notice from Twitter over post on Kashmir: report

The centre this month ended special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two UT, evoking strong reaction from Pakistan.

Islamabad: Pakistan President Arif Alvi has received a notice from Twitter over his posts on Jammu and Kashmir, a media report claimed.

Pakistan's Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari posted the screenshot of a mail received by President Alvi and said the notice was "in bad taste and simply ridiculous."

On Monday, President Alvi tweeted a video showing an alleged protest rally over the Kashmir issue.

On Sunday, Minister for Communication Murad Saeed said he had also received a notice from the micro-blogging site that one of his tweets had violated Indian laws.

Director General (DG) Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor last week said the authorities had taken up with Twitter and Facebook the alleged suspension of Pakistani social media accounts.

"Pakistan authorities have taken up the case with Twitter and Facebook against suspending Pakistani accounts for posting in support of Kashmir. Indian staff at their regional headquarters is the reason," he said in a tweet.

India has categorically told the international community that Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter.