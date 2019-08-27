Lahore court issues notice on plea to quash charges against JuD chief Hafiz Saeed

The court in its notices sought reply over the matter from the parties within two weeks.

It is also well known that the Lahore High Court has, over time, been responsible for the release of terrorist Hafiz Saeed from Pakistani police authorities. (Photo: File)

Islamabad: Lahore High Court has issued notices to Counter Terrorism Department over a petition seeking to quash cases against Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed and others. Jamaat-ud-Dawa is a front organisation for the infamous Lashkar-e-Taiba - who was responsible for the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

The court in its notices sought reply over the matter from the parties within two weeks.

Read | The world by its side, India triumphs against Hafiz Saeed; but for how long?

It is also well known that the Lahore High Court has, over time, been responsible for the release of terrorist Hafiz Saeed from Pakistani police authorities.