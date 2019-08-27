Tuesday, Aug 27, 2019 | Last Update : 05:00 PM IST

World, Asia

Lahore court issues notice on plea to quash charges against JuD chief Hafiz Saeed

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 27, 2019, 4:26 pm IST
Updated : Aug 27, 2019, 5:01 pm IST

The court in its notices sought reply over the matter from the parties within two weeks.

It is also well known that the Lahore High Court has, over time, been responsible for the release of terrorist Hafiz Saeed from Pakistani police authorities. (Photo: File)
 It is also well known that the Lahore High Court has, over time, been responsible for the release of terrorist Hafiz Saeed from Pakistani police authorities. (Photo: File)

Islamabad:  Lahore High Court has issued notices to Counter Terrorism Department over a petition seeking to quash cases against Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed and others. Jamaat-ud-Dawa is a front organisation for the infamous Lashkar-e-Taiba - who was responsible for the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

The court in its notices sought reply over the matter from the parties within two weeks.

Read | The world by its side, India triumphs against Hafiz Saeed; but for how long?

It is also well known that the Lahore High Court has, over time, been responsible for the release of terrorist Hafiz Saeed from Pakistani police authorities.

Tags: hafiz saeed, lahore high court, jamaat-ud-dawa, lashkar-e-taiba, 2008 mumbai attacks
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

Latest From World

They said that Islamabad is only using religion as a tool to nurture and proliferate terrorism which has deeply hurt the interests and ambitions of Kashmiris. (Photo: ANI)

Pak using terror, religion as tools to mislead Kashmiris, say PoK activists

NASA Fire Information for Resource Management System (FIRMS) live map show forest fires in central Africa have created a huge area of red, stretching from the south of Congo all the way down to South Africa. (Photo: NASA)

Amid outcry over Amazon blaze, NASA images put African forest fires in spotlight

A man from Washington faced instant Karma when someone his truck while he was robbing a store across the street, said police. (Photo: Facebbok/ videoscreengrab)

Instant Karma: US man's car stolen while he was busy robbing store across the street, see video

Earlier Monday, Pence visited a metal fabrication business to promote the proposed US-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA. (Photo: File)

Trump a better choice than any Democratic nominee: Pence

MOST POPULAR

1

Instant Karma: US man's car stolen while he was busy robbing store across the street, see video

2

J&K: Lord Ganesha heads to Line of Control this Ganesha Chaturthi

3

Thai Palace releases rare images of King's royal consort

4

Photo of Melania Trump, Justin Trudeau at G7 goes viral, here's what netizens have to say

5

Two much? Relcutant to hurt any of his girlfriends, Indonesian man marries both

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham