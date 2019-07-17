Wednesday, Jul 17, 2019 | Last Update : 05:56 PM IST

India, All India

The world by its side, India triumphs against Hafiz Saeed; but for how long?

THE ASIAN AGE. | INDRASHISH MITRA
Published : Jul 17, 2019, 5:05 pm IST
Updated : Jul 17, 2019, 5:13 pm IST

India for a decade trying to pressure Pakistan into giving him up. Protected by Pakistani police and ISI, Saeed has mostly been a free man.

Hafiz Saeed, on numerous occasions been put on house arrest but was soon released despite the mounting number of terror allegations against him. (Photo: File)
 Hafiz Saeed, on numerous occasions been put on house arrest but was soon released despite the mounting number of terror allegations against him. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: They came in the dark and stormed the city in coordinated attacks to wreak mayhem for four days.

They were soon identified – the Lashkar-e-Taiba, co-founded by India’s most-wanted man and Pakistani resident Hafiz Saeed.

How did India pin it all down on Hafiz Saeed?

Ramesh Mahale, chief investigating officer of the 26/11 terror attacks, told the media that there were three pieces of evidence that established Saeed’s role in the crime. “The first one was 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab’s confessional statement where he disclosed how Saeed visited the Lashkar training centres and motivated the ten terrorists to execute the Mumbai attacks,” he said.

Read: Hafiz Saeed: From professor to the face of terror

“The second was American David Coleman Headley’s statements to the National Investigation Agency. Headley, who was sentenced to prison by a US court for his involvement in the Mumbai terror attacks, deposed before a Mumbai court via video link from the US earlier this year and identified Saeed. The third piece of evidence came from terrorist Abu Jundal, who was in the control room in Karachi when the terror strikes happened. Jundal told interrogators that Saeed was present in the control room,” he had said.

India has been for a decade trying to pressure Pakistan into giving up this man. Protected by the Pakistani police and spy service, the Inter-Services Intelligence, Hafiz Saeed has mostly been a free man in the country, despite the fact that the US had placed a USD10 million bounty on his head. His public life has been an act of mocking those who wanted him and he continued to spread his anti-India rhetoric.

 

This is how it happened:

December 2008:

India sends a formal request to the UN Security Council to list Hafiz Saeed and his charity organisation, Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), popularly known as a front for the Lashkar-e-Taiba. India said, “The close links between the (two) organisations are of immediate concern with regard to their efforts to mobilize and orchestrate terrorist activities.”

Thanks to these efforts Hafiz Saeed was listed by the UN Security Council as “being associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)” on  December 10, 2008.

Just a day later, Saeed is placed under house arrest under the Maintenance of Public Order Law.

Read: Relentless international pressure forces Pakistan to arrest Hafiz Saeed

June 2009:

Fast forwarding a couple of months after his house arrest, Lahore High Court declares Hafiz Saeed a free man and deemed his containment as unconstitutional.

During this time, India starts procedures for the extradition of Hafiz Saeed to India to be tried in Indian Courts.

August 2009:

On August 25, Interpol issues a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Hafiz Saeed, which is intended to compel Pakistan to share information about crimes, criminals, and threats etc. with counterpart intelligence agencies around the world.

He is placed under house arrest yet again and within a month, by October, Lahore Hogh Court drops all charges against Hafiz Saeed, claiming insufficient evidence to hold him in custody. This came immediately after India shared information obtained from the 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab’s interrogation. The Lahore Court also declared Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) as a completely legitimate organisation and denied any connections with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), which was banned by Pakistan in 2002 soon after the Parliament attack in 2001.

May 2011:

Saeed was still on the loose, still spewing venom against India. In an effort to pressure the Pakistani government into action, India publishes a list of its 50 most wanted fugitives hiding in Pakistan.

January 2015:

Under pressure from the international community to act, Pakistan strode ahead with the execution of the National Action Plan against terrorism, Pakistani Interior Ministry includes the Jamaat-ud-Dawa and the Haqqani network on a list of banned outfits.

February 2016:

Almost a year later, Indian Ministry of External Affairs demanded action from Pakistan. India said that despite the “so-called” ban on JuD, Saeed continued to broadcast jihadi messages and mobilise people on both sides of the border to bring about feelings of hatred towards India.

India through this time, had been trying all diplomatic channels to impress upon Pakistan to give up Hafiz to India but to no avail.

Only as recently as July 5, Pakistan police declared that JuD chief Hafiz Saeed and 12 of his close aides were to be arrested "very soon", a day after authorities booked them for committing multiple offences of terrorism financing and money laundering.

And less then two weeks later, Hafiz Saeed was arrested on charges of money laundering for banned terrorist outfits in Pakistan.

In the recent light of events, the move was a positive one but only time will tell how long he actually stays behind bars.

Tags: hafiz saeed, jamaat-ud-dawa, lashkar-e-taiba, pakistan, 26/11, jammu and kashmir
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

The Commission will regulate fee and all other charges for 50 per cent seats in private medical colleges and deemed universities. (Photo: ANI)

Cabinet approves setting up of National Medical Commission

Central Bureau of Investigation (Photo: File)

CBI booked 86 IAS, IPS and IRS officers in corruption cases in 3 years: Govt

'MGNREGA should not continue forever, I am not in its favour. Our aim should be building poverty-free India,' Tomar said. (Photo: ANI)

MGNREGA should not continue forever: Tomar

The flight being taken off the runway by airport authorities. (Photo: ANI)

Andhra: SpiceJet flight hits technical snag; lands soon after take-off

MOST POPULAR

1

CBI booked 86 IAS, IPS and IRS officers in corruption cases in 3 years: Govt

2

Australian finds message in a bottle written 50 years ago

3

Taxpayers beware! Claiming false HRA through ITR may land you in problem

4

Priyanka Gandhi joins '#SareeTwitter' with throwback pic from wedding day

5

Buzz Aldrin, second man on moon, recalls 'Magnificent Desolation'

more

Editors' Picks

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar, Sanya Malhotra, Esha Gupta, Kirti Kharbanda, Angad Bedi and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Varun, Malaika, Farhan and others spotted in Mumbai

On Sunday evening, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and other family member gather at Anil Kapoor's house in Juhu to spend some time together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Shanaya, Anshula and others gather at Anil Kapoor's house; see pics

Bollywood divas like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Leone, Kriti Sanon, Aditi Rao Hydari, Patralekhaa, Sanya Malhotra and others dazzled in their stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dazzling divas: Kareena, Taapsee, Sunny and others step of in style

On Thursday night, Super 30 makers organised special screening of Bollywood and TV celebs. Stars like Aditya Seal, Urvashi Rautela, Arjun Bijlani, Karishma Sharma, Palak Mucchal, Ajay Gogawale and others watched Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur and Nandish Singh's film together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Super 30 screening: Bollywood & TV celebs watch Hrithik's film together

On Wednesday, John Abraham launched his next film Batla House's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from John, Batla House actors like Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and director of the film Nikhil Advani was also present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: The sizzling trio John, Nora, Mrunal launch Batla House trailer

On Tuesday, Hrithik Roshan and his 'Super 30' co-star Mrunal Thakur launched Dance with Hrithik, a Facebook Group to encourage self-expression using various dance forms. The group has been facilitated by ‘Dance Out Of Poverty’, an NGO that works with underprivileged kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dance with Hrithik: Super 30 stars groove with thirty young fans; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham