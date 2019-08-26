Monday, Aug 26, 2019 | Last Update : 08:58 PM IST

Kashmir: ‘If conflict moves to war...’ Imran reminds superpowers of ‘huge responsibility'

'I will speak at the UN General Assembly on September 27 and highlight the Kashmir issue on world stage,' Khan said.

'Superpowers of the world have a huge responsibility, whether they support us or not Pakistan will go to every extent,' Imran Khan said. (Photo: ANI)
Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday addressed the nation, soon after the sideline meeting between PM Modi and US President Donald Trump at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France.

Going back to the issue of revoking of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, he said, "we have succeeded in internationalizing the issue of Kashmir, we talked to world leaders and embassies. UN for the first time since 1965, convened a meeting on Kashmir issue. Even international media has picked it up."

He also said, "I will speak at the UN General Assembly on September 27 and highlight the Kashmir issue on world stage."

Reiterating his warnings from before, Khan said, "If conflict moves towards war then remember both nations have nuclear weapons and no one is a winner in nuclear war and it has global ramifications. Superpowers of the world have a huge responsibility, whether they support us or not Pakistan will go to every extent."

