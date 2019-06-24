Monday, Jun 24, 2019 | Last Update : 11:04 AM IST

World, Asia

7.5-magnitude earthquake hits in remote areas of Indonesia; no tsunami threat

REUTERS
Published : Jun 24, 2019, 9:15 am IST
Updated : Jun 24, 2019, 9:41 am IST

The quake hit at a depth of 220 km, the USGS said. There were no immediate reports of damage or injury.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 struck in a remote area of Indonesia in the Banda Sea on Monday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, but there were no initial tsunami warnings. (Representational Image)
 An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 struck in a remote area of Indonesia in the Banda Sea on Monday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, but there were no initial tsunami warnings. (Representational Image)

Indonesia: An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 struck in a remote area of Indonesia in the Banda Sea on Monday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, but there were no initial tsunami warnings.

The quake hit at a depth of 220 km, the USGS said. There were no immediate reports of damage or injury.

The Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a bulletin a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami was not expected after the quake, which was initially recorded with a magnitude of 7.2.

Tags: indonesia, earthquake, sea, usgs, tsunami
Location: Indonesia, Jakarta Raya, Jakarta

Latest From World

According to the post, Adams was flying from Quebec to Toronto Pearson International Airport when she fell asleep, aided by the fact that she'd ended up with a whole row of seats to herself. (Representational Image)

Woman falls asleep in flight, wakes up alone in dark

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan suffered a bruising defeat on Sunday as the opposition candidate in Istanbul's controversial mayoral election re-run romped to victory. (Photo: File)

Turkish President Erdogan's party loses Istanbul mayoral elections

Trump told “Meet the Press” Pelosi was staving off growing impeachment calls from within the Democratic caucus because she agreed with his assessment that it would harm their prospects in 2020. (Photo: File)

Donald Trump says re-election ‘easier’ if he is impeached

He was talking during a visit to the Jordan valley, Israeli-occupied territory he has pledged never to give up in a peace deal. (Photo: AP | FIle)

Ready to 'consider' US plan to resolve conflict with Palestinians: Benjamin Netanyahu

MOST POPULAR

1

Woman falls asleep in flight, wakes up alone in dark

2

Cop who arrested Indira Gandhi in 1977, passed away at 91

3

India's washed-out matches at cricket World cup may cost insurers Rs 100 crore

4

Man forced to rub nose on shoes after tiff at family function in MP

5

Behind the wheel, a year on: Saudi women savour new freedom

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMLife

Giorgio Armani makes an appearance at the end of the Armani men's collection at Milan Fashion Weel. (Photo: AP/Luca Bruno)

Milan Fashion Week SS'20: Best of men's fashion

Members of the Indian Navy are seen practicing yoga on the flight deck of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat in Mumbai. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

India celebrates International Yoga Day 2019

Racegoers at the Royal Ascot displayed their flamboyant fascinators on Day 2 of the races. (Photo: AP/Alastair Grant)

Flamboyant fashion at Royal Ascot 2019

Married women, dressed in their finery, perform rituals under a Banyan tree on the occassion of Vat Savitri. (Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki)

Vat Savitri: Women pray for the longevity of their husbands

Queen Elizabeth is seen leaving St. George's Chapel, WIndsor Castle after the Order of the Garter Service on June 17, 2019. (Photo: AP/Ben Stansall)

British, Dutch and Spanish Royals gather for the Order of the Garter Service

Models pose on the runway wearing Dsquared men's latest Spring-Summer collection 2020 on the runway. (Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni)

Milan Fashion Week: A mix of eclectic fashion

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham