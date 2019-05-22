Wednesday, May 22, 2019 | Last Update : 03:59 PM IST

World, Asia

North Korea calls Biden ‘fool of low IQ’ over Kim criticism

AP
Published : May 22, 2019, 2:29 pm IST
Updated : May 22, 2019, 2:29 pm IST

There was no immediate reaction from the Biden camp, possibly due to the late hour in the United States.

Biden during a campaign launch in Philadelphia on Saturday accused President Donald Trump of cozying up to 'dictators and tyrants' like Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo: AP)
 Biden during a campaign launch in Philadelphia on Saturday accused President Donald Trump of cozying up to 'dictators and tyrants' like Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo: AP)

Seoul: North Korea has labelled Joe Biden a “fool of low IQ” and an “imbecile bereft of elementary quality as a human being” after the US presidential hopeful called North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a tyrant during a recent speech.

Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency on Wednesday said the former American vice president had insulted the country’s supreme leadership and committed an “intolerable and serious politically-motivated provocation” against the North.

Biden during a campaign launch in Philadelphia on Saturday accused President Donald Trump of cozying up to “dictators and tyrants” like Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“What he uttered is just sophism of an imbecile bereft of elementary quality as a human being, let alone a politician,” KCNA said.

The piece, labelled a commentary, said Biden had “gone reckless and senseless, seized by ambition for power.” It went on to mention apparent Biden gaffes, such as once appearing to fall asleep during a speech by President Barack Obama.

“It is by no means accidental that here is nonstop comment over his bid for candidacy that he is not worth pinning hope on, backed by the jeer that he is a fool of low IQ,” KCNA said.

It mocked Biden’s belief that he was “the most popular presidential candidate.” ″This is enough to make a cat laugh,” the report said.

There was no immediate reaction from the Biden camp, possibly due to the late hour in the United States.

North Korea has often unleashed crude insults against US and South Korean politicians to criticize what it sees as slanderous remarks toward its leadership or hostile diplomatic and military policies against Pyongyang. The insults have included racist and sexist diatribes, including when the North called Obama “a monkey” and former South Korean President Park Geun-hye, the country’s first female leader, a prostitute.

During tensions created by a provocative run in missile tests in 2017, Kim called Trump a “mentally deranged US dotard” after he said that the United States would “totally destroy North Korea” if forced to defend itself or its allies.

The North’s description of Trump dramatically improved after Kim initiated diplomacy with Washington and Seoul in 2018 while attempting to leverage his nuclear arsenal for economic and security benefits. The nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang stalled in February when a summit between Kim and Trump collapsed over mismatched demands in sanctions relief and disarmament.

Tags: joe biden, kim jong un, vladimir putin, donald trump
Location: South Korea, Seoul

Latest From World

The State Department alleged that the attack violates a ceasefire in the greater Idlib area that has protected millions of civilians who were already displaced from violence in other parts of the war-ravaged country. (Photo: ANI)

US warns Syria over suspected use of chemical attacks

Battelle’s Next-Generation Nonsurgical Neurotechnology (N3) programme for a minimally invasive neural interface system, has been named ‘BrainSTORMS’ (Brain System to Transmit Or Receive Magnetoelectric Signals). (Representational Image)

Indian-origin scientist to help US troops on thought-controlled robots

Zahran, the mastermind behind the Easter blasts, led the attack on the Shangri-La hotel and was accompanied by a second bomber identified as Ilham Ahmed Ibrahim. (Photo: File)

DNA test confirms death of Sri Lanka Easter blasts mastermind

Judge Amit Mehta of the DC District Court on Monday decisively ruled in favour of the House Oversight Committee, whose chair, Elijah Cummings had subpoenaed 10 years' worth of Trump's financial records from accounting firm Mazars USA back in April. (Photo:AP)

Indian-American judge orders Trump accounting firm to hand over records to Congress

MOST POPULAR

1

Xiaomi to discontinue Redmi Note 7 in India

2

Kidnapper kills self after abducting child in Prayagraj

3

Indian-origin scientist to help US troops on thought-controlled robots

4

Cops unaware for over a day that their station had been robbed

5

Japan’s sumo fans welcome Trump Trophy but wish he would sit cross-legged

more

Editors' Picks

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2019. (Photo: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)

Met Gala 2019: Deepika Padukone looks like dream barbie doll on pink carpet

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Tuesday, Arjun Kapoor organised a special screening of his next, India's Most Wanted in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ashutosh Gowariker, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others attended the screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Kriti, Tara & others watch Arjun's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and others were clicked in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Salman-Katrina, Saif-Kareena and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Kartik, Ananya, Hrithik, Tara and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Salman-Katrina, Kareena-Taimur and others spotted in Mumbai

On Thursday, Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Natasha Dalal, Khushi Kapoor and others attended the special screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer, India's Most Wanted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Malaika, Sonam & others watch Arjun Kapoor's film

Bollywood celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Sara Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and others snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ajay-Tabu, Kangana, Malaika, Shahid & others clicked in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham