Wednesday, Sep 11, 2019 | Last Update : 05:12 PM IST

World, Asia

After attempt at UNHRC, Pak PM Imran Khan to hold rally at PoK’s Muzaffarabad on Sep 13

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 11, 2019, 4:53 pm IST
Updated : Sep 11, 2019, 4:53 pm IST

India rebutted to Pak at UNHRC, insisting that statement made by Qureshi was ‘fabricated narrative from epicentre of global terrorism’.

Qureshi accused India of turning Kashmir into the planet’s largest prison and sought an international investigation by the UNHRC into the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: ANI)
 Qureshi accused India of turning Kashmir into the planet’s largest prison and sought an international investigation by the UNHRC into the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: ANI)

Islamabad: Just a day after Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Quresh mounted a scathing attack on India’s handling of the Kashmir issue at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Pakistan’s Prime Minister said on Wednesday that he will hold a public gathering on Friday in the Muzaffarabad area of the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in support of Kashmiris, reported Hindustan Times.

 

 

Pakistan had on Tuesday asked the UN human right body to ensure that India ends the restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir and restores fundamental rights and liberties in the region after the revocation of its special status on August 5.

Qureshi accused India of turning Kashmir into the planet’s largest prison and sought an international investigation by the UNHRC into the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

 “I am going to do a big jalsa in Muzzafarabad on Friday 13 Sept, to send a message to the world about the continuing siege of IOJK by Indian Occupation forces; & to show the Kashmiris that Pakistan stands resolutely with them,” Imran Khan tweeted.

India has described the changes in Kashmir as an internal matter and said Pakistan has no locus standi in the matter. And on Tuesday, India countered Pakistan’s efforts to internationalise the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir at UNHRC by saying the Pakistani leadership is using the issue to promote cross-border terrorism.

India delivered a stinging rebuttal to Qureshi at the UNHRC, insisting that the statement made by Qureshi was a ‘fabricated narrative from the epicentre of global terrorism’.

“One delegation here has given a running commentary with offensive rhetoric of false allegations and concocted charges against my country. The world is aware that this fabricated narrative comes from the epicentre of global terrorism where ring leaders are sheltered for years,” Vijay Thakur Singh, secretary (east) in the foreign ministry told the UN body.

Tags: india, pakistan, jammu and kashmir, unhrc, kashmir at unhrc
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

Latest From World

Senge H Sering said Pakistan has failed in propagating its message in the international community and will play ‘the jihadi’ card. (Photo: ANI)

‘Article 370 a tool to enhance terrorism in J&K’, says Gilgit-Baltistan activist Senge Sering

The tension between Iran and the US has been soaring since the day US President Donald Trump decided to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal. (Photo: AP)

Iran rebuffs US talk of Trump-Rouhani meeting

Government officials in 2008 stated that the building fell due to

9/11: 'Twin Towers didn't collapse due to fire,' say conspiracy theorists

During Muharram, stalls were set up in different parts of the city to offer milk, juices and cold water to the participants of the holy month’s processions. (Photo: AFP)

Milk at Rs 140 per litre, costlier than petrol in Pakistan

MOST POPULAR

1

Realme 5 Pro review: Beauty meets beast!

2

Anti-plastic drive: PM Modi extends helping hand to rag-pickers in Mathura

3

iPhone 11 vs Pixel 4: Who wins?

4

Indians most satisfied with boss, employees globally claim they are better at job

5

Tiny tidbits that make Apple iPhone 11 Pro the best smartphone

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has always been breaking stereotype in Indian film industry. Right from item numbers to fitness, the 45-year-old actor is setting new benchmark of fitness in the industry and became an inspiration for many aspiring actresses. (Photos: Instagram)

Fit and Fab: At 45, Malaika Arora sets new benchmark of fitness

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda has recently met 'Kabir Singh' actress Kiara Advani in Mumbai. Interestingly, the duo's meeting considered as 'Arjun Reddy's great meet with his on-screen ladylove Preethi. So, are they going to do a movie together? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: When Arjun Reddy met Preethi

Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mallika Sherawat, Vivek Oberoi and others spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kareena, Sonam, Ayushmann, Malaika & others snapped; see pics

On Thursday, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Katrina Kaif attended a press conference of 20th edition of the NEXA IIFA Awards. The stars were looking glamourous and had a lot of fun at the prestigious event that took place in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Salman, Katrina spread glamour at IIFA Press Conference; view pics

Amidst heavy rains in Mumbai, the makers of 'Chhichhore' arranged a special screening for Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday night in Mumbai. Stars like Vicky Kaushal, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Saqeeb Saleem, Zaheer Iqbal, Aayush Sharma and others attended the screeening of Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Vicky, Sonakshi, Sanya & others attend Chhichhore screening

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra bids adieu to her house's Ganpati Bappa on Tuesday after worshipping him for one and half days. The actress enjoyed every moment of Ganesh Visarjan with husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and sister Shamita Shetty. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganpati Bappa Morya: Shilpa Shetty dances during Ganesh Visarjan; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham