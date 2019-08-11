Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 | Last Update : 09:13 AM IST

Will move UN Security Council with China’s ‘full support’: Pak on Kashmir

Qureshi said he planned to approach Indonesia and Poland, both non-permanent members of the 15-strong Security Council, for their support.

 Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told a press conference on Saturday. (Photo: File)

Karachi: Pakistan on Saturday said it will move the United Nations Security Council with China’s support with a motion to condemn India for its decision to strip its portion of the Kashmir region of special status.

“I have shared with China that the Pakistan government has decided to take this issue to UN Security Council. We will be needing China’s help there,” Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told a press conference on Saturday.

“China has assured full support to Pakistan.”

Qureshi said he planned to approach Indonesia and Poland, both non-permanent members of the 15-strong Security Council, for their support.

