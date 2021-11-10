Wednesday, Nov 10, 2021 | Last Update : 02:31 PM IST

  World   Asia  10 Nov 2021  Kishida reelected Japan's PM in parliamentary voteBy Mari Yamaguchi
World, Asia

Kishida reelected Japan's PM in parliamentary voteBy Mari Yamaguchi

PTI
Published : Nov 10, 2021, 1:27 pm IST
Updated : Nov 10, 2021, 1:27 pm IST

Kishida had been chosen by the Liberal Democrats as a safe, conservative choice a month ago

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, center, arrives at his official residence in Tokyo, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP/Koji Sasahara)
 Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, center, arrives at his official residence in Tokyo, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP/Koji Sasahara)

Tokyo: Fumio Kishida was reelected as Japan's prime minister on Wednesday after his governing party scored a major victory in key parliamentary elections.

Elected just over a month ago by parliament, Kishida called a quick election in which his governing party secured 261 seats in the 465-member lower house  the more powerful of Japan's two-chamber legislature  enough to maintain a free hand in pushing legislation through parliament.

 

The October 31 victory increases his grip on power and is seen as a mandate from voters for his weeks-old government to tackle the pandemic-battered economy, virus measures and other challenges. Kishida said he saw the results as a signal that voters chose stability over change.

Later Wednesday, he will form his second Cabinet by keeping all but one of the ministers he appointed when he took office on Oct. 4, and then map out his economic measures and other key policies at a news conference.

Kishida had been chosen by the Liberal Democrats as a safe, conservative choice a month ago. They had feared heavy election losses if the unpopular Yoshihide Suga had stayed in power. Suga resigned after only a year in office as his popularity plunged over criticism of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and his insistence on holding the Tokyo Olympics despite concerns of a virus surge.

 

The better-than-expected election results may give Kishida's government more power and time to work on campaign promises, including COVID-19 control, economic revitalisation and strengthening Japan's defense capability.

Kishida's grip on power also may be strengthened by his Cabinet changes.

A key policy expert from his party faction, former Education Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, will be the new Foreign Minister, while former Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will shift to the governing party's No. 2 post.

Motegi voted for Kishida in the party leadership race and will replace party heavyweight Akira Amari, who resigned from the post over his unimpressive election outcome due to his past bribery scandal.

 

Though many of Kishida's ministers are first-timers, key posts went to those from influential and party wings, including those led by ultra-conservative former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and former Finance Minister Taro Aso.

Kishida promises to create a reinforcing cycle of growth and improved economic distribution to raise incomes under his new capitalism economic policy.

Kishida's immediate post-election task is to compile a major economic stimulus package of about 30 trillion yen ($265 billion) that includes cash payouts, to be announced next week. He also aims to pass an extra budget by the end of this year to fund the projects.

 

At a government meeting Tuesday, Kishida renewed his pledge to create a positive cycle of growth-distribution by bolstering investment and income.

Kishida is also expected to outline later this week his pandemic measures ahead of another possible surge in cases, which could affect his support ratings.

As a former foreign minister, Kishida will continue to prioritise the Japan-U.S. security alliance and promote a vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific with other democracies, including Quad dialogue members the U.S., Australia and India.

Kishida has stressed the importance of a stronger military amid worries over China's growing power and influence and North Korea's missile and nuclear threats.

 

He has opposed changes to a law that requires married couples to adopt a single surname, which forces most women to abandon their maiden names. The Liberal Democrats are widely seen as opposed to gender equality and diversity.

Tags: fumio kishida, japan prime minister, japan prime minister election, parliamentary elections
Location: Japan, Tokyo-to

Latest From World

Residents wade through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains at Biyagama, on the outskirts of Colombo. (Photo: AFP)

Heavy rains in Sri Lanka leave 16 dead, thousands displaced

A sign posted on a door at the Obregon Park Covid-19 vaccine site reminds people to get their booster shots as children age 5-11 receive their first dose at the facility on November 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. ( Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)

Pfizer asks FDA to okay COVID-19 booster shots for all adults

The 24-year-old posted a few pictures of the ceremony along with her husband Asser Malik and family members. (Photo: Twitter/@Malala)

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala marries senior officer of Pakistan Cricket Board

Covishield, the India-manufactured Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, was added to the UK's approved list last month. (PTI)

UK to add Covaxin to approved vaccine list from November 22

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Greta Thunberg.

TIFF Diary | Meet Greta, a real ‘pain the a*se’ of world leaders

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham