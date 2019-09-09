Monday, Sep 09, 2019 | Last Update : 05:10 PM IST

World, Asia

China-Pak meet: Beijing ‘paying attention to situation in J&K’, opposes any unilateral action

ANI
Published : Sep 9, 2019, 3:47 pm IST
Updated : Sep 9, 2019, 3:47 pm IST

The remarks were made in a joint statement at the conclusion of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's two-day visit to Pakistan.

The two sides exchanged views on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistani side briefed the Chinese side ‘on the situation, including its concerns, position, and urgent humanitarian issues’. (Photo: File)
 The two sides exchanged views on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistani side briefed the Chinese side ‘on the situation, including its concerns, position, and urgent humanitarian issues’. (Photo: File)

Islamabad: China on Monday opposed 'any unilateral actions that complicate the situation' in Jammu and Kashmir as it maintained that the issue should be "peacefully resolved based on the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements."

China also said that it was paying close attention to the "current situation in Jammu and Kashmir."

The remarks were made in a joint statement at the conclusion of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's two-day visit to Pakistan.

The two sides exchanged views on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistani side briefed the Chinese side "on the situation, including its concerns, position, and urgent humanitarian issues".

"The Chinese side responded that it was paying close attention to the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir and reiterated that the Kashmir issue is a dispute left from history, and should be properly and peacefully resolved based on the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements. China opposes any unilateral actions that complicate the situation," the statement said.

On Pakistan's request, China--a close ally of Islamabad--had called for a closed-door meeting at the United Nations Security Council in the wake of India's decision to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

However, the China-Pakistan axis had failed at the closed-door meeting last month when a majority of the Council members refused to take up the Kashmir matter and rejected the Chinese position.

At the end of the closed-door meeting, China and Pakistan stood isolated as a member after member refused to endorse their position.

India's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin had told the media after the meeting that the matter related to Article 370 of Indian Constitution "were entirely an internal matter of India".

He had also referred to UN representatives of China and Pakistan who addressed the media before him and said the national statements were sought to be passed off as the will of the international community.

Earlier, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said that India rejects China's opposition to its move of conferring Union Territory status on Ladakh, calling it an "internal matter" of the country.

"The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019, introduced by the Government in Parliament on 5 August, which proposes the formation of a new "Union Territory of Ladakh" is an internal matter concerning the territory of India. India does not comment on the internal affairs of other countries and similarly expects other countries to do likewise," Kumar said in response to Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying's remarks that India's move to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir undermines China's territorial sovereignty.

Tags: china, pakistan, jammu and kashmir, article 370, wang yi
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

Latest From World

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after India abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories, evoking strong reactions from Pakistan. (Photo: File)

UN Human Rights chief says, 'deeply concerned, ensure human rights of Kashmiris'

As Yousafzai spoke, the comical filter superimposed pink ears and whiskers on his face, and that of other officials sitting beside him. (Photo: Screengrab)

Accidental 'cat filter' appears on Pakistan official's briefing

Her comments came after ISRO lost contact with Vikram lander in a last-minute snag barely 2.1 km away from its designated landing spot on the Moon's South Pole early on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter | @namirasalim)

‘Giant leap’: Pakistan's first woman astronaut lauds ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 mission

After taking office in 2017, Trump named his eldest daughter, Ivanka, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, senior White House advisers. (Photo: File)

Trump’s family is ‘dynasty that will last for decades’: Campaign manager

MOST POPULAR

1

Google Pixel 4 crushes iPhone 11 with one killer feature

2

‘Giant leap’: Pakistan's first woman astronaut lauds ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 mission

3

Children in Bengaluru made Police Commissioners for one day, see pictures

4

Manipur: 'No schoolbag day' supported by teachers and students

5

Priceless notes, poems, photos of Sahir Ludhianvi found at Mumbai scrap shop

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda has recently met 'Kabir Singh' actress Kiara Advani in Mumbai. Interestingly, the duo's meeting considered as 'Arjun Reddy's great meet with his on-screen ladylove Preethi. So, are they going to do a movie together? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: When Arjun Reddy met Preethi

Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mallika Sherawat, Vivek Oberoi and others spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kareena, Sonam, Ayushmann, Malaika & others snapped; see pics

On Thursday, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Katrina Kaif attended a press conference of 20th edition of the NEXA IIFA Awards. The stars were looking glamourous and had a lot of fun at the prestigious event that took place in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Salman, Katrina spread glamour at IIFA Press Conference; view pics

Amidst heavy rains in Mumbai, the makers of 'Chhichhore' arranged a special screening for Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday night in Mumbai. Stars like Vicky Kaushal, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Saqeeb Saleem, Zaheer Iqbal, Aayush Sharma and others attended the screeening of Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Vicky, Sonakshi, Sanya & others attend Chhichhore screening

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra bids adieu to her house's Ganpati Bappa on Tuesday after worshipping him for one and half days. The actress enjoyed every moment of Ganesh Visarjan with husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and sister Shamita Shetty. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganpati Bappa Morya: Shilpa Shetty dances during Ganesh Visarjan; see pics

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and others visited Business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's house, Antilia in Mumbai to seek lord Ganesha's blessings. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Aamir, Ranbir-Alia, Madhuri, Katrina & others visit Ambani's Antilia for Ganpati

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham