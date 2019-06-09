Sunday, Jun 09, 2019 | Last Update : 03:09 PM IST

World, Asia

President Xi to meet PM Modi on sidelines of SCO summit

PTI
Published : Jun 9, 2019, 1:33 pm IST
Updated : Jun 9, 2019, 2:58 pm IST

The SCO summit is due to be held on June 13-14 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit this week at Bishkek where he would also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
 Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit this week at Bishkek where he would also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit this week at Bishkek where he would also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the first meeting between the two leaders after the BJP's massive victory in the general elections. Xi will pay state visits to Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan from June 12 to 16, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang announced here on Sunday.

The SCO summit is due to be held on June 13-14 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. The SCO is a China-led eight-member economic and security bloc with India and Pakistan being admitted to the grouping in 2017. From June 12 to 14, President Xi will pay a state visit to Kyrgyzstan and attend SCO summit, Lu said in a statement.

Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri said last week that the two leaders would meet on the sidelines of the SCO summit. Recalling last year's successful first ever informal summit between Xi and Modi at Wuhan which was widely regarded a milestone in the bilateral ties, Misri said, "it is worth mentioning that last year, our leaders met four times on the sidelines of different multi-lateral meetings."

They are again meeting in Bishkek on the sidelines of the SCO Summit, he said. The April 27-28 Wuhan summit between Modi and Xi was largely credited to have turned around the bilateral relations soured by the 73-day Doklam standoff, triggered by Chinese troops attempts to build a road close to Indian border in an area also claimed by Bhutan in 2017.

After the Wuhan summit, both the countries stepped up efforts to improve relations on different spheres including the military-to-military ties. In December last year, Prime Minister Modi met President Xi on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Argentina and discussed joint efforts to further enhance mutual trust and friendship between the two giant neighbours.

Last month, Xi extended his "heartfelt congratulations" to Prime Minister Modi for winning the general elections, in a rare gesture of greeting a foreign leader well before the official announcement of the results.

After the SCO summit, President Xi will travel to Tajikistan. From June 14 to 16, the President will attend the fifth summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Dushanbe, the capital city of Tajikistan, Lu added.

Tags: xi jinping, narendra modi, sco, kyrgyzstan, bjp
Location: China, Peking, Peking

Latest From World

Prime Minister Modi's entourage made a detour to the Catholic church in Colombo on their way to the Presidential Secretariat for official engagements. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi visits terror attack hit church in Colombo; pays tribute to victims

Javid, one of 11 candidates to replace Theresa May as prime minister, also said he would slow the pace of Britain’s national debt reduction to free up cash that would be used to invest in education. (Photo: PTI)

UK PM candidate Javid offers to pay for Brexit border solution

'There is no such mosque elsewhere in the world like this historical mosque made up of coral,' PM Modi said. (Photo: File)

India will help in conservation of Maldives' Friday Mosque: PM Modi

‘The Economic Survey of Pakistan's 2018-2019 is an attested certificate of Imran Khan's incompetence, failure and inability,’ Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said. (Photo: AP)

Pak economic growth expected to hit 3.3 pc, well below target of 6.3 pc: Survey

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Jawans in Siachen battle minus 70 degree cold, struggle with food

2

ICC CWC'19: Coach Ottis Gibson opens up on ABD’s retirement controversy; watch video

3

Rahul Gandhi meets Rajamma during thanksgiving visit to Wayanad

4

1MORE Stylish Dual-Dynamic Driver BT review: A fashionista’s fantasy!

5

In a first, ferry service to connect India and Maldives

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Salman, Kangana, Malaika & others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham