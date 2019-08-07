Imran Khan forms 7-member committee for Kashmir deliberations

Wednesday, Aug 07, 2019 | Last Update : 05:21 PM IST

The development came after the ruling BJP government on Monday scrapped Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has formed a seven-member committee in connection with the status of Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: ANI)
Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan has formed a seven-member committee to make recommendations to formulate Islamabad's legal, political, and diplomatic response in connection with the status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The notification, a copy of which was cited by Geo News, read, "The Prime Minister has been pleased to constitute, with immediate effect, a seven (07) member team which shall make recommendations to formulate the legal/political/diplomatic response on the latest developments related to Kashmir."

According to the notification, the special team would comprise Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Attorney-General of Pakistan, Anwar Mansoor Khan, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, and the Prime Minister's special envoy, Ahmed Bilal Sufi, as well as the director-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Military Operations, and the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The development came after the ruling BJP government on Monday scrapped Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir and barred people from the rest of the country from buying property there.

The Centre also converted Jammu and Kashmir into a Union Territory with a legislature, while hiving off Ladakh as a separate Union Territory without legislature.

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019 and adoption of the resolution to repeal Article 370 with Home Minister Amit Shah stating that the said Article had "throttled" democracy in Kashmir and its repealing will entail extension of 106 central laws to Jammu and Kashmir.

