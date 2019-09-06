Friday, Sep 06, 2019 | Last Update : 03:25 PM IST

Zimbabwe's former President Robert Mugabe dies at 95

REUTERS
Published : Sep 6, 2019, 1:30 pm IST
Updated : Sep 6, 2019, 1:30 pm IST

Officials often said he was being treated for a cataract, denying frequent private media reports that he had prostate cancer.

Former Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe has died aged 95, the country's President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on his official Twitter account.
 Former Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe has died aged 95, the country's President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on his official Twitter account. (Photo: AFP)

Singapore: Former Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe has died aged 95, the country's President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on his official Twitter account.

Mugabe died in Singapore, where he has often received medical treatment in recent years, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

"It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe's founding father and former President, Cde Robert Mugabe," a post on Mnangagwa's official presidential Twitter account said.

In November, Mnangagwa said Mugabe was no longer able to walk when he had been admitted to a hospital in Singapore, without saying what treatment Mugabe had been undergoing.



Mugabe, who ruled the southern African nation for nearly four decades since independence from Britain in 1980, was forced to resign in November 2017 after an army coup.

He was feted as an African liberation hero and champion of racial reconciliation when he first came to power in a nation divided by nearly a century of white colonial rule.

Tags: robert mugabe, singapore, zimbawe, president
Location: Singapore,

