Tuesday, Aug 06, 2019 | Last Update : 02:55 PM IST

World, Asia

Pakistan holds joint session of Parliament to discuss Kashmir issue

PTI
Published : Aug 6, 2019, 2:41 pm IST
Updated : Aug 6, 2019, 2:41 pm IST

The joint sitting is also expected to pass a resolution to condemn the Indian government's action on Jammu and Kashmir at the conclusion.

According to the agenda issued on Monday by the National Assembly Secretariat for the joint sitting, the House may discuss the "surge in "unprovoked firing and shelling on civilian population", use of "cluster bombs" by Indian forces in PoK, deployment of additional troops and "atrocities" in Kashmir and recent developments. (Photo: File)
 According to the agenda issued on Monday by the National Assembly Secretariat for the joint sitting, the House may discuss the "surge in "unprovoked firing and shelling on civilian population", use of "cluster bombs" by Indian forces in PoK, deployment of additional troops and "atrocities" in Kashmir and recent developments. (Photo: File)

Islamabad: Amid ruckus by Opposition lawmakers, Pakistan on Tuesday held a joint session of its Parliament to discuss its future course of action after India revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status and proposed to bifurcate the state into two union territories.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser briefly adjourned the joint session after Opposition lawmakers disrupted the proceedings in the House, protesting that the day's agenda did not specifically mention Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

The joint session of upper and lower houses was summoned by President Arif Alvi on Monday after the Indian government revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir bifurcated the state into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

According to the agenda issued on Monday by the National Assembly Secretariat for the joint sitting, the House may discuss the "surge in "unprovoked firing and shelling on civilian population", use of "cluster bombs" by Indian forces in PoK, deployment of additional troops and "atrocities" in Kashmir and recent developments.

The joint sitting is also expected to pass a resolution to condemn the Indian government's action at the conclusion of the sitting. So far it is not clear if the meeting would conclude in day or would continue for another day.

Earlier, the regular session of National Assembly was prorogued on Monday until Thursday, providing two-day space for the joint sitting. The demand for convening the joint sitting was made by the opposition and government responded positively to it.

The joint sittings take place on key occasions and offer policy guidelines for the government. Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa will preside a key meeting of Corps Commanders later in the day to discuss the security situation after the latest developments in Kashmir.

Tags: pakistan, joint sitting, jammu and kashmir, article 370, imran khan
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

Latest From World

India is among the 17 countries, which are a home to a quarter of the world's population, facing 'extremely high' water stress, close to

India among 17 countries facing ‘extremely high’ water stress: report

The Indian-American community in the US has urged the Trump administration to 'fully support' India's decision to revoke the constitutional provision that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir and to continue to exert pressure on Pakistan to end its support to cross-border terrorism. (Photo: File)

Indian-Americans urge Trump to 'fully support' India on Kashmir

A North Korean foreign ministry spokesman said in a statement released through state news agency KCNA that the North remained committed to resolving issues through dialogue. (Photo: File)

North Korea threatens to take 'new road', launches more missiles

Analysts said the US move could escalate the trade war, which had already been spreading beyond tariffs to other areas, such as technology. (Representational Image)

US 'destroying international order': Chinese media after currency manipulation charge

MOST POPULAR

1

Inside pics and details of Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat will leave you amazed; read

2

India among 17 countries facing ‘extremely high’ water stress: report

3

This is the Apple iPhone 11 of our dreams

4

'#GlobalTerroristPakistan' trends on Twitter

5

Very few Huawei Mate X smartphones at September launch

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Amidst heavy Mumbai rains on Friday, Kajol, Jackie Shroff, Kajol's son Yug and veteran actress Tanuja has participated in Tanishaa Mukerji's tree plantation drive in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Amid heavy rain, Kajol, Jackie participate in tree plantation drive

The cast and crew along with the makers of the upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D celebrated the wrap up of their shoot on Tuesday night. Present at the wrap up party were Varun Dhawan, Shardddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Director Remo D’Souza. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Varun, Shraddha, Nora & others enjoy Street Dancer 3D wrap up bash

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 yesterday and on this special day, the actor celebrated his birthday at the teaser launch of his next, Prasthanam. Produced by wife Maanayata Dutt, the event was attended by his film's co-stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyendra Dubey and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt's birthday celebration at Prasthanam teaser launch; see pics

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham