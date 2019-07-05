Friday, Jul 05, 2019 | Last Update : 01:53 AM IST

World, Asia

Imran Khan to meet Donald Trump on July 22

THE ASIAN AGE. | SHAFQAT ALI
Published : Jul 5, 2019, 1:37 am IST
Updated : Jul 5, 2019, 1:37 am IST

The spokesperson said that Pakistan has confirmed 14th of this month to India for a meeting on Kartarpur Corridor.

US President Donald Trump and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo: AFP)
 US President Donald Trump and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo: AFP)

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold a meeting with the US President Donald Trump on July 22 in Washington. At his weekly news briefing in Islamabad, foreign office spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal said the Prime Minister was visiting Washington at the invitation of the US President. He said the agenda of the meeting was being developed through diplomatic channels. He said the focus will be to refresh the bilateral relationship. When asked about the declaration of Balochistan Liberation Army as a terrorist outfit by the United States, the spokesperson said this is acknowledgement of Pakistan's stance on the outfit.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan has confirmed 14th of this month to India for a meeting on Kartarpur Corridor. Dr Faisal said only solution of the lingering Kashmir dispute “lies in the will of Kashmir people and in the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions.” About the blast along the line of control, the spokesperson said “it seems India is behind it.”

To a question, the spokesperson said underworld don Dawood Ibrahim was not in Pakistan. Dr Faisal said Pakistan had played a pivotal role in facilitating and taking forward the Afghan peace process. He said both Pakistan and Afghanistan attach high importance to enhancement of their bilateral trade relations.

Tags: imran khan, donald trump
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad

Latest From World

The princess, one of the most visible and glamorous of the Sheikh's reported six wives, is a daughter of Jordan's previous king Hussein and is well known for her notable humanitarian works. (Photo: ANI)

Princess Haya, wife of Dubai's Sheikh, seeks political asylum in UK

Veronica Ekelund also states that report ‘attempts to vitiate history’ by narrowing conflict down to two-year period, beginning with death of terrorist in 2016. (Photo: ANI)

EFSAS researcher slams 'inaccurate' UN report on J&K

The tremor was felt around 4:30 am (UTC). (Photo: PTI)

6.2 magnitude quake strikes Canada's Haida Gwaii region

Refusal to deliver F-35 jets would be 'robbery', says Erdogan

MOST POPULAR

1

Natives show dissatisfaction as security gets stringent for Amarnath Yatra

2

Rahul Gandhi enjoys Ayushmann's Article 15 with popcorn in theatre, video goes viral

3

5G: A health hazard?

4

Sisterhood gets new definition: Seven girlfriends buy mansion to grow old together

5

Cousin sisters marry each other against family wishes at Varanasi temple

more

Editors' Picks

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

more

ALSO FROMLife

Valentino's Haute Couture collection was accompanied by a lot of headgear and a new make up trend of coloured eye brows. With rest of the make up kept simple, the eyebrows stood out. (Photo: AP/Kamil Zihnioglu)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Best of Haute Couture

The 'Hypnosis' collection by Dutch designer Iris Van Herpen included large hypnotic installations across the stage for a dramatic effect. (Photo: AP/Francois Mori)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2019: Hypnotic silhouettes with exaggerated details

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri accepts applause at the end of the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2020 fashion collection presented in Paris. (Photo: AP/Michel Euler)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Back to Black

A woman walks through the rain with a bag covering her head from the downpour in the absence of an umbrella. (Photo: AP/MaheshKumar A)

Monsoons arrive in full force

Pride flags and pride colours on display at the Stonewall Inn bar, marking the site of 1969 riots that followed a police raid of the bar's gay patrons, in New York. (Photo: AP/Bebeto Matthews)

Pride month: 50th anniversary of Stonewall Inn uprising

Giorgio Armani makes an appearance at the end of the Armani men's collection at Milan Fashion Weel. (Photo: AP/Luca Bruno)

Milan Fashion Week SS'20: Best of men's fashion

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham