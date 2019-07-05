Imran Khan to meet Donald Trump on July 22

The spokesperson said that Pakistan has confirmed 14th of this month to India for a meeting on Kartarpur Corridor.

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold a meeting with the US President Donald Trump on July 22 in Washington. At his weekly news briefing in Islamabad, foreign office spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal said the Prime Minister was visiting Washington at the invitation of the US President. He said the agenda of the meeting was being developed through diplomatic channels. He said the focus will be to refresh the bilateral relationship. When asked about the declaration of Balochistan Liberation Army as a terrorist outfit by the United States, the spokesperson said this is acknowledgement of Pakistan's stance on the outfit.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan has confirmed 14th of this month to India for a meeting on Kartarpur Corridor. Dr Faisal said only solution of the lingering Kashmir dispute “lies in the will of Kashmir people and in the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions.” About the blast along the line of control, the spokesperson said “it seems India is behind it.”

To a question, the spokesperson said underworld don Dawood Ibrahim was not in Pakistan. Dr Faisal said Pakistan had played a pivotal role in facilitating and taking forward the Afghan peace process. He said both Pakistan and Afghanistan attach high importance to enhancement of their bilateral trade relations.