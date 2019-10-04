Friday, Oct 04, 2019 | Last Update : 11:18 PM IST

World, Asia

Pak minister loses cool when asked to name 58 countries supporting them on Kashmir issue

ANI
Published : Oct 4, 2019, 8:26 pm IST
Updated : Oct 4, 2019, 8:26 pm IST

‘On whose agenda are you working?’ Qureshi snapped at talk show host Javed Chaudhry.

Oddly still, after the minister was shown the tweet, Qureshi said he found nothing wrong in the tweet. ‘I stand by what I have said. What is so surprising in this....whose agenda are you following?’ (Photo: AP)
 Oddly still, after the minister was shown the tweet, Qureshi said he found nothing wrong in the tweet. ‘I stand by what I have said. What is so surprising in this....whose agenda are you following?’ (Photo: AP)

Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi lost his cool on being asked to name the 58 countries that Prime Minister Imran Khan commended for backing Islamabad on its stance on the Kashmir issue at the UNHRC.

During a talk show on Pakistan TV channel Express News, Qureshi was asked the question as he had repeatedly endorsed Khan’s statement that 58 countries had supported Islamabad on the Kashmir issue, reported Sputnik news agency.

“On whose agenda are you working?” Qureshi snapped at talk show host Javed Chaudhry. “Are you going to tell me or decide which countries have or have not supported Pakistan at the UN?... You may write whatever you want!”

On being again pressed for endorsing Khan’s comment on his own Twitter handle, Qureshi said, No! No! Show me the tweet I have written, not what Prime Minister Khan has written. You have said my tweet... show that to me. I want my tweet.”

Oddly still, after the minister was shown the tweet, Qureshi said he found nothing wrong in the tweet. “I stand by what I have said. What is so surprising in this....whose agenda are you following?

Tags: pakistan, jammu and kashmir, shah mehmood qureshi, kashmir issue, article 370
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

Latest From World

“Too much pollution, so we have to get rid of the babies! That’s a big problem. We need to eat the babies!” the woman emphasised. (Photo: Screengrab | Youtube)

Watch: Activist shouts, 'eat babies to save planet,' in town hall, AOC mocked

Police fired tear gas at protesters who threw stones and fire bombs close to the seat of government in the historic centre of the capital Quito. (Photo: AP)

Clashes break out as Ecuador Prez declares ‘state of emergency’

Trump and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani have offered no evidence for their assertions of corruption against former Vice President Biden, a leading contender for the Democratic Party nomination to run against Trump. (Photo: File)

China should start investigation into the Bidens: Donald Trump

The man involved, identified only as Thibault, a 28-year-old from Lyon, said the technology had given him a new lease of life. (Representational Image)

French man paralysed in accident walks again with brain-controlled exoskeleton

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung Galaxy M30s review: Guess who's back in the mid-range game?

2

Ranveer Singh buys Lamborgini at this price; know here

3

Warning: Malicious flaw affects 1 billion WhatsApp users

4

Greta Thunberg changes her Twitter bio to mock Putin after he criticised her UN speech

5

Deep Fusion on iPhone 11 Pro is a sight to behold

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham