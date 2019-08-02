Friday, Aug 02, 2019 | Last Update : 08:12 PM IST

Tsunami warning after 7 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia

REUTERS
There were no immediate reports of casualties, but strong tremors were felt in Jakarta prompting people to run out of office buildings.

Indonesian authorities on Friday urged people living near the coast to move to higher ground, after issuing a tsunami warning in the wake of a magnitude 7 earthquake off the islands of Sumatra and Java. (Representational Image)
Singapore: Indonesian authorities on Friday urged people living near the coast to move to higher ground, after issuing a tsunami warning in the wake of a magnitude 7 earthquake off the islands of Sumatra and Java.

The Indonesian geophysics agency issued a tsunami warning after the quake, which the US Geological Survey said had a magnitude of 7 and hit at a depth of 59 km (37 miles), about 227 km (141 miles) from the city of Teluk Betung in Banten province on the island of Java.

Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency said on its Twitter feed that residents on the Banten coast should “immediately evacuate to higher ground”.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties, but strong tremors were felt in Jakarta, the capital, prompting people to run out of office buildings.

