Meeting at demilitarised zone ends hostility between USA and North Korea: Trump

ANI
Published : Jul 2, 2019, 6:00 pm IST
Updated : Jul 2, 2019, 6:00 pm IST

This was the third time this year that the two leaders are coming face to face, the last meeting being in May at Hanoi.

 The two sides reportedly failed to resolve their differences over sanction waiver. (Photo: ANI)

Seoul: The meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong-un at Demilitarised Zone between the two Koreas has effectively ended Washington and Pyongyang hostile relations said South Korea President Moon Jae-in.

"Although they did not sign any document, their action was tantamount to a "de facto declaration of an end to hostile relations and the beginning of a full-fledged peace era," Moon was quoted by Yonhap News Agency.

Trump met Kim in the DMZ on Sunday, becoming the first sitting US President to set foot in the former enemy territory.

"Stepping across that line was a great honour," Trump said, adding that his and Kim's was a "great friendship," CNN reported.

After a handshake with Kim, Trump walked 20 steps into North Korea. He also invited Kim to the White House.

"I'll invite him to the White House right now," Trump said, shortly after becoming the first sitting US President to cross into North Korea.

"It's good to see you again. I didn't expect to meet you at this place," said Kim.
It may be noted that no North Korean leader has visited the US so far.

Denuclearisation talks hit a roadblock after the second summit in Vietnam ended abruptly with no joint statement being released.

The two sides reportedly failed to resolve their differences over sanction waiver.

