Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) claimed that the United States has "total control" over the Strait of Hormuz, asserting that the US Navy has established a blockade in the strategically important waterway, while reiterating that Washington would never allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon or develop a dirty bomb."Last week, we took out record amounts of oil from the Hormuz Strait. Our navy has a blockade," Trump said during his remarks to the press. "We have total control over the Hormuz Strait."His remarks come as Iranian authorities continue to insist that all vessels must follow their prescribed protocol to transit the Strait of Hormuz or risk coming under attack.

Trump also reiterated his administration's position against Iran acquiring nuclear weapons, asserting that Washington would never allow Tehran to develop such capabilities. "Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, ever," he said.Addressing concerns over reports that Iran could be developing a dirty bomb, Trump said the US was aware of developments in the country and would not allow Tehran to pursue such a weapon."There is a rumour that they're building a dirty bomb," Trump said during the news conference."We know a lot about what's happening in Iran. We know everything they say. We know who they are, where they are. We'll find out about it. We will not allow that," he added.Trump's response was more measured than his remarks earlier this week, when he warned that Iran would "pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before" if it targeted members of his administration with a dirty bomb or chemical weapon in the US capital.

The US President also linked gasoline prices to the outcome of negotiations with Iran, claiming that Tehran wanted a deal but was unwilling to accept terms satisfactory to Washington."The prices of gasoline now also depend on how we settle up with Iran. They want to make a deal, but they don't want to make a deal that's acceptable to me. We want to make a real deal, not a fake deal that they've been doing for 51 years. They've been bullshitting people for 51 years," Trump said.

He further claimed that the United States had generated USD 25 trillion in new wealth since he took office, while alleging that the country had lost USD 4 trillion following the election."We've created 25 trillion dollars in new wealth since I took office. It's less than two years, and we've created 25 trillion dollars. We've lost 4 trillion dollars since the election because the world is not happy about the people who did well in the election. I wasn't on the ballot. I hope you remember that..." he said.Trump's remarks come amid continuing tensions between Washington and Tehran, with the US President maintaining that his administration would not compromise on preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons while leaving the door open to a negotiated agreement with the country. (ANI)